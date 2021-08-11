New Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Video Reveals More About Gamora and Drax

Today, Eidos Montréal, the developer of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, revealed, in a new video of their Dev Insights series, new details about the game’s take of both Drax and Gamora.

In the video, which you can check out below, the game’s Art Director, Bruno Gauthier-Leblanc revealed the importance of the storytelling behind the design of the characters, while also revealing that each ring in Drax’s tattoos represents a battle won by him, while also being directly related to his home planet. The director also revealed that, as was clear to comic fans of the character, Gamora’s look is heavily based on her counterpart in the comics.

⚔️ Drax literally wears his life's story with his tattoos, that also reflect the architecture of his home planet Katath.

In Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, players take on the role of Peter Quil, also known as Star-Lord, as the Guardians battle to save the universe, all while trying not to put an end to it themselves.

You can check out the game’s official synopsis below, as is featured on its official product page on Square Enix’s official store:

”Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing’s off-limits. If you think it’s all going to plan, you’re in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy’s fate. It’s time to show the universe what you’re made of. You got this. Probably.”

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set to be released on October 26, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs.