New PlayStation Plus Launches June 2022, Offers 3 Subscription Tiers

PlayStation Plus is finally on its way to challenging Xbox Game Pass, as its new Subscription Package was revealed today in a blog post on their website. Starting in June, PlayStation Plus will now offer 3 different subscription tiers, starting from Essential, which offers the same benefits that we know and love, and going all the way up to Premium, which offers a large update to the classic formula.

PlayStation Plus Essential:

Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as: Two monthly downloadable games Exclusive discounts Cloud storage for saved games Online multiplayer access

There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier

Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers

Adds up to 340 additional games, including: PS3 games available via cloud streaming A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP generations

Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP, and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.

Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

It seems like PlayStation is taking this quite seriously, as they are offering some big-name, triple-A titles to pad the launch lineup for these new tiers of PlayStation Plus, including Death Stranding, God of War, Returnal, and more.

Since this is such a large-scale rollout that will be taking place around the world, Asia will be the first to receive this, followed by North America, Europe, and everywhere else PlayStation Plus is offered. Thankfully, there will not be a major hit to the wallet, either. The PlayStation Essentials plan will keep the price at a reasonable $9.99 per month, or $59.99 per year, while PlayStation Plus Extra will be $14.99 monthly or $99.99 per year.

The most exciting tier, the PlayStation Plus Premium will come in at $17.99 per month or $119.99 yearly. With the ability to download and play PlayStation 1 and 2 games, and stream PlayStation 3 games, this gives gamers that have picked up the new PlayStation 5 the ability to play some classic games, and with the new list of games being added, who knows what we will see!

It seems that the PlayStation Plus upgrade rumors we have all heard about over the past few weeks are true, finally, and will hopefully propel Sony into supporting their classic platforms, giving gamers a way to play some classic games, and give folks a way to revisit their favorite titles without needing to bust out their old systems. Unfortunately, there is currently no list of all upcoming games for the new service, so we will keep you updated as more information goes live.

This new version of PlayStation Plus goes live in June 2022.

- This article was updated on March 29th, 2022