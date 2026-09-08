The Wall Street Journal reported that Corey Lewandowski operated as the “shadow secretary” at Homeland Security while advising then-Secretary Kristi Noem. People familiar with the matter said he pitched senior Qatari officials on hiring him privately so he could assist with departmental matters, including visas.

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Those same people said he made a comparable pitch to representatives of the United Arab Emirates. Both countries turned down the offers, the people said. Lewandowski’s representative said he “adamantly denies ever demanding any payment or compensation from any potential, former, or current government contractor or seeking or soliciting or entering contracts with foreign governments while volunteering his time with DHS.”

The Journal said Lewandowski served as a special government employee, a status that allowed him to keep outside work. The paper said the department’s inspector general is reviewing possible contracting irregularities and any personal enrichment by senior officials. In July, the Journal reported that investigators had found evidence he may have taken part in improper contract awards.

Watchdog review covers contracts, travel, and personnel choices

The representative said Lewandowski had no part in reviewing or approving contracts and had not been approached about any contracting inquiry at the department. The representative said Lewandowski “denies any wrongdoing.” The Journal said DHS officials did not answer repeated requests for comment.

When Corey Lewandowski was at the Department of Homeland Security, he approached senior Qatari officials with a proposal: Hire me on the side. He told Qataris he could help with any issues that fell under the department’s purview, such as visas, and made a similar proposal to the… — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) September 8, 2026

After Noem took office, officials said she pulled decisions on spending above $100,000 into the secretary’s office. People inside the administration said that change left Lewandowski, acting as her closest aide, in a position to watch and shape which firms won work. Lawmakers had added $75 billion for more deportation staff, technology, and detention space.

People familiar with the talks said Palantir spent weeks in fall 2025 negotiating a $2.7 billion blanket purchase agreement. The unsigned deal then sat on Noem’s desk for weeks. Lewandowski later sought a private meeting with Chief Executive Alex Karp.

Palantir canceled after executives grew uneasy about the setup, those people said. The pact was later cut to $1 billion and signed in February 2026. A company spokesperson said Palantir received no reason for the reduction.

People familiar with the matter said Lewandowski also affected GEO Group contracts. They said he warned the firm in 2017 that it would receive no more government work if it refused to hire him as a lobbyist. Department officials said he later held up GEO awards for months and told colleagues he was making the company take less work.

A Journal review of federal records found GEO’s share of detention contracts dropped from 37 percent in the prior administration to 25 percent under Trump, while the overall market grew past $4 billion.

The report said Lewandowski installed allies in department posts. Kara Voorhies earned as much as $19,000 a week in an unusually high FEMA contractor role. People familiar with the inquiry said investigators searched her office in March and are looking at her FEMA decisions.

Former New Hampshire lawmaker Josh Whitehouse joined as a special government employee and, after Lewandowski added him, sat in on sessions with company executives, people who were there said. Whitehouse’s lawyer said he “answered to Mr. Lewandowski” and Noem and denied any self-dealing or corruption.

Documents reviewed by the Journal showed that in September 2025, an ally instructed FEMA staff to award a $2.3 million terrorism-prevention grant to a nonprofit tied to Chris Stanley, bypassing the usual competitive process. Group spokesman Roderick Law said the organization filed a “detailed and competitive application.”

The Journal said Noem and Lewandowski made several trips to the Middle East, stopping in Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar. The report details how Lewandowski leveraged his influence, a practice that continues as the department’s current leadership vows to ramp up ICE enforcement.

White House officials privately objected that the travel happened while Stephen Miller was directing ICE to increase deportations. On one journey, Lewandowski added Whitehouse to the flight list late. People familiar with the trip said Whitehouse pressed the Coast Guard to buy icebreakers from Damen Shipyards. Coast Guard staff concluded the ships would cost hundreds of millions more to adapt and noted Dutch prosecutors had accused Damen of sanctions and bribery violations, those people said.

People familiar with the requests said Lewandowski phoned Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joe Edlow and pressed for faster visas for selected individuals. People familiar with separate requests said Whitehouse, sometimes through others, sought tariff breaks for certain South American countries. Whitehouse’s lawyer denied that he made any such request.

The Journal said Trump removed Noem in March 2026 and named Markwayne Mullin after two high-profile killings of U.S. citizens by federal agents and hearings that showed frustration from both parties. The new DHS secretary has faced scrutiny over his department’s actions, such as when Sen. Chris Murphy pressed Markwayne Mullin on compliance with court orders.

She now works as special envoy to the Shield of the Americas, and as a paid adviser to a Canadian mining firm, an arrangement senior officials called a possible conflict. Officials said Lewandowski asked for another administration post and was turned down. People close to him said he has told them he expects a pardon if charges are filed. His lawyer said he did not discuss or hint at seeking or needing a presidential pardon.

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