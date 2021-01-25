A New Star Wars KOTOR Game is Reportedly in Development from Mystery Developer

A new Stars Wars: Knights of the Old Republic game is rumored to be in development without any involvement from EA or Bioware. Multiple sources have stated that a new KOTOR project is in the works, although it is unclear what the game will be or who is actually working on it.

Rumors have been circling about a new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic game for years, but Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier chimed in on a ResetEra thread about a rumored KOTOR remake, stating “nobody’s going to guess right” about the game’s developer. Schreier’s comment was posted in December 2020, at which time EA still had exclusive rights to the Star Wars license for video games. Now that Lucasfilm Games is a thing and other developers outside of EA are confirmed to be working on Star Wars projects, the pool of potential developers has grown significantly.

The rumor trail went cold for a while after Schreier’s comment, but the announcement of Lucasfilm Games has caused rumblings of a new KOTOR game to swirl back up. Bespin Bulletin, a podcaster with inside sources regarding Star Wars information, stated on a podcast that they had heard from unnamed sources that a new KOTOR game was in development without EA’s involvement. Then, known insider Shinobi602, communications manager at Wushu Studios, chimed in on another ResetEra thread discussing the potential new KOTOR title, stating the developer is “not as mysterious as you think. It’s just not a household name most people are aware of.”

At this point, it’s clear that something is happening with the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic IP sometime in the future. What this rumored project actually ends up being, however, remains to be seen. Some believe it to be a remake of the original game, while others hope for a sequel or an entirely new game in the series. Whatever it ends up being, an announcement could be happening sometime soon. Ubisoft Massive has already announced its future Star Wars game, and we’ll likely see more new projects developed in association with Lucasfilm Games in the near future.