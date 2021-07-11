New Video Game Releases Coming Out This Week 7/12 – 7/18

This week we have a couple of games to look forward to and add to our collection. Some indie titles, an annual racing game franchise, and we are getting a HD remaster of a beloved Nintendo title. So lets just jump into it and see what we’re gonna be playing this week.

Curved Space

Curved Space is an intense arcade-style twin stick shooter by Only By Midnight that takes the classic formula and plunges it into the weirdest reaches of space. It’s coming out on Nintendo Switch July 13.

Where the Heart Leads

In this narrative story driven adventure game by Armature Studio we will grapple with the full spectrum of life’s complex emotions. We will play as Whit and navigate the adventures of childhood, the triumphs and anxieties of being an adult and the uncertainty of old age. Every choice matters and there will be a lot of branching paths to take. Where the Heart Leads releases on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on July 13.

Lost At Sea

Lost At Sea is a game about life. A game about every one of us and the incredible adventure we all take part in. Developed by Studio Fizbin we will explore the island we’re on and solve riddles to reclaim our memories, while the fear of death is hunting us, trying to take us to the other side before we tasted life. Lost At Sea comes out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on July 15.

F1 2021

The well known racing franchise is back again with a new story experience “Braking point”, two player Career mode and Real-Season Start. Old modes are also back including Multiplayer, Grand Prix and My Team mode – a mode where you create a driver, choose a sponsor, hire a teammate and compete as the 11th team on the grid. F1 2021 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on July 16.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

A video game inspired by the movie of the same name. A game made from ideas that fans wanted to see/play. The game features beloved Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the newest member of the Tune Squad, LeBron James, as they face the Goon Squad in a wacky basketball beat ’em up. Space Jam: A New Legacy comes out on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on July 16.

The Legend Of Zelda : Skyward Sword HD

Experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny in this updated HD version. We will be swinging and slashing using intuitive motion controls – creating immersive swordplay that relies on strategy and accuracy. The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD comes out on Nintento Switch on July 16.