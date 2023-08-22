New Zenless Zone Zero Trailer Showcases New Gameplay, Minigames, and a Persona-like Mechanic

Image: HoYoverse

As teased in the previous week, Hoyoverse decided to debut a new trailer for their upcoming Urban Fantasy RPG, Zenless Zone Zero, during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. But the trailer showcased much more than fans would expect by providing a look at three unexpected features/mechanics, with one of them setting the game apart from other Hoyoverse titles like Genshin Impact.

Before we head to each of the features presented in the trailer, you can check out the new Zenless Zone Zero’s Gamescom 2023 trailer below:

The first new mechanic showcased in the trailer was the one that caught our eye the most and will seem very familiar to fans of Atlus’ genre-denying Persona series. The mechanic will, from the looks of it, allow players to hang out with many of the game’s cast either by selecting or interacting with them during specific in-game days (represented in the above right cover of the screen).

One of the game’s social features, as showcased in the trailer. Image: HoYoverse

The trailer also showcased what seems to be Zenless Zone Zero‘s approach to minigames. Apparently, players will be able to head to an arcade and then take their pick from the available selection. The trailer featured a first look at two minigames, Soul Hound’s 3 and Snake Duel.

The trailer also showcased more regarding the game’s Assist Mechanic, which will in a matter similar to Honkai Impact 3rd, allow players to switch between their picks in order to counter enemy attacks. According to the trailer, the game will have three different types of assists, Defensive, Evasive, Offensive,

When Will Zenless Zone Zero be Released?

Zenless Zone Zero is scheduled to be released somewhere in 2023. Like Honkai: Star Rail, it is very likely that the game will be available for PC and mobile devices on release.

- This article was updated on August 22nd, 2023