Nintendo Announces the Release Date of New Pokémon Snap

The New Pokémon Snap was announced a while ago, and today we received news about its launch date, alongside a brand new trailer. The game is set to release on April 30, on the Nintendo Switch, with pre-orders starting today!

#NewPokemonSnap when? 👀 Your journey through the photogenic Lental region begins on April 30! 📸 pic.twitter.com/JD5cNQovSS — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 14, 2021

From the trailer, we can see the art style and graphics that are going to be utilized in game, together with various Pokémon that we will be able to catc- I mean, take a photo of. It seems, as expected of course, that not only older Pokémon will be available, but rather creatures up until the current gen.

As in the previous installment, the main character rides on a pod-like vehicle, taking pictures along the way, of different Pokémon that can be found within the stage. In order to take some cool photographs though, it was usually needed to use certain tools, to force them to act or interact with the environment in a unique way, and capture them at that specific instant. It is certain that what the trailer shows is only a fraction of what we will be able to see in game, so in my opinion, we will have quite a few secrets to unfold.

Pokémon Snap was always a favorite entry among the fans, that is always regarded as one of the better spin-offs of the franchise. As a fan of the series, I’m really eager to see what the game has in store for all of us.

New Pokémon Snap is coming to Nintendo Switch, on April 30.