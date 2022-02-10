Nintendo Direct February 2022: Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings on Nintendo Switch Online

The Mother of all bombshells was dropped today during the latest Nintendo Direct, as Earthbound and its NES counterpart Earthbound Beginnings is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch, releasing later today!

Fans have been clamoring for these beloved cult-classic RPGs to make their way to Nintendo’s hybrid console for years, and today is finally that long-awaited day. However, this is one little catch to the way that fans of the series will be able to play their favorite games.

Bound to a Subscription

Earthbound, also known as Mother 2, is a very beloved game. Featuring a very quirky visual style, a killer soundtrack, and mesmerizing combat, there isn’t much on the market like it since its initial release in 1995. Passionate fans have been waiting for what feels to be a lifetime for a chance to bring it on the go with them on Nintendo’s newest piece of hardware, although it is also available on the Nintendo 3DS.

However, that all changes today. Earthbound is finally available for everyone to experience, as long as you have a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Alongside Earthbound, its precursor Earthbound Beginnings will also be available to download and play. Earthbound Beginnings was available for the first time out of Japan only a few short years ago, downloadable on the Wii U.

Following the story of a young man named Ness, you set off on your journey, encountering out-of-this-world foes, making friends with kids your age, finding all sorts of crazy things in the wild and wacky world of Onett Town, and more. For a brief overview to get you caught up on all things Earthbound, Nintendo has uploaded a video to give a tour of what to expect with your time in Earthbound.

As a fan of classic RPGs and anything wacky, quirky, or all-around weird, anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online membership now has an opportunity to experience one of the most loved RPG series’ of all time. Now, here’s to hoping that they bring the long-awaited sequel which is still not officially available outside of Japan without unofficial fan translations, Mother 3 to the system next.

Have fun on your journey through Earthbound, and get ready to experience something you’ve never had the pleasure of experiencing before!

Nintendo Switch Online is available for $19.99 per year for the base plan, which allows for NES and SNES game downloads, or $49.99 per year, which allows for all previous benefits, plus N64 games, and Animal Crossing DLC.