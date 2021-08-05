Game News

Nintendo Switch Reaches Historic Sales Numbers with 86.7 Million Units Shipped

Switch continues to be popular.

August 5th, 2021 by Aaron Nashar

nintendo-switch-rpg-best

Nintendo has just announced its quarterly financial results, revealing that the Nintendo Switch sales numbers are now over 86.7 million units as of June, racing towards the PS3’s lifetime shipments.

The beloved Nintendo Switch has gained huge popularity for offering both options of being a handheld console and a stationary one when connected to a TV.  Gaining the love and support of its consumer base with beloved exclusives such as Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros, and Animal Crossing.

Since its launch in 2017, the console has shipped 13.1 million units in its first year only, by the end of 2020 it sold nearly 88 million units, and what’s even more impressive is the continuation of that momentum by selling 10 million units in the first half of this year 2021 alone.

So far, the PS4 outsold the Nintendo Switch by only 28.97 million units, which makes it only 3 million units shy of beating the Game Boy’s record sales. Given the fact that the PS4 launched in 2013, 4 years before the Nintendo Switch, it seems as though it’s very much possible that the Switch will catch up.

North America seems to be the largest market for the console, it accounts so far for nearly 40% of the total sales numbers, around 11.1 million units. Europe comes in second place, with 7.15 million units.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
New Pokemon Snap Update 2.0.0 Patch Notes
Update 2.0.
Attack of the Fanboy
Skyward sword get monster claws The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, How to Use Amiibo
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD offers some light Amiibo usage, so we’ll be looking at how to use...
Attack of the Fanboy
Mario Kart Tour Update 2.9.2 Patch Notes
Update 2.9.
Attack of the Fanboy
Skyward sword get monster claws The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, How to Get Goddess Plumes
Out of all the treasures in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, none are rarer than this one, so...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy