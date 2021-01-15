Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition Release Date & Features

After initially releasing for the PlayStation 4 back in March 2020, Nioh 2 is finally set to release on PC on February 5 to celebrate the 4th anniversary of the series. The game, which comes as the Complete Edition as standard, includes the base game along with all three of the previously released DLC: The Tengu’s Disciple, Darkness in the Capital, and The First Samurai.

PC features:

Full mouse and keyboard customisation

Controller support

4K Ultra-HD support

Ultra Wide-Screen compatibility

HDR & 144Hz monitor support

Consistent 60/120 FPS

Of course the latter four are dependent on your PC setup, requiring a compatible monitor and PC components to support the features, but if you do have a compatible setup, Nioh 2 is going to look pretty good.

Are you ready to experience the most definitive edition of #Nioh2 to date?👹 Check out this all-new trailer for #Nioh2CE to learn about the exciting features on offer to PC players! 💻⌨️🖱️🎮 pic.twitter.com/ScPyR2NMaW — KOEI TECMO EUROPE (@koeitecmoeurope) January 15, 2021

PC requirements:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64bit, Windows® 8.1 64bit

Windows® 10 64bit, Windows® 8.1 64bit Processor: Intel Core i5 4460 or over

Intel Core i5 4460 or over Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or over, VRAM 4GB or over

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or over, VRAM 4GB or over DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 85 GB available space

85 GB available space Sound Card: 16 bit stereo, 48KHz WAVE file can be played

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64bit

Windows® 10 64bit Processor: Intel Core i7 6700K or over

Intel Core i7 6700K or over Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER or over, VRAM 6GB or over

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER or over, VRAM 6GB or over DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 85 GB available space

85 GB available space Sound Card: 16 bit stereo, 48KHz WAVE file can be played

PC exclusive bonuses

PC players are also entitled to a number of exclusive bonuses, the first being the Valve Helmet which is available through the Boons tab found in the Shrine members. There are also some time exclusive bonuses available to all those who purchase the game on Steam within the first three weeks after launch. These are the Ornate Gold Armour and the Sohaya Deserter Garb which are both available as free downloads between February 5 and February 26.

PlayStation details

PC players aren’t the only ones set to receive the Complete Edition on February 5 either – PlayStation players will too, and there are a couple of different options depending on your situation. The standard Complete Edition will be available on to play on PS4 along with a remastered Complete Edition of both the first and second game for the PS5 which can either be bought individually or together as the Nioh Collection.

There are also upgrades of Nioh2 for those who already own the game on PS4 or buy the Complete Edition on PS4 and later move to PS5.

- This article was updated on:January 15th, 2021