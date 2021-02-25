Outriders Demo – Release Time

The upcoming Outriders Demo is right around the corner, releasing today on February 25. While the game itself is set to release on April 1, a while ago the team behind this new looter-shooter announced that they are launching a demo version, that will include the prologue of the game. That’s right, this demo won’t only include just partial gameplay for us to experience its frantic world, but will also be canonically tied with the official product.

What is the release time of the Demo?

Outrides Demo is set to release at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET today, Thursday, February 25 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As the developers have already mentioned, the game will feature cross-play among all platforms and what is also exciting news, is that it will be a permanent addition to the digital shop of all platforms as well. This means that there is no rush to download and play it if you are not able right away, as it will remain there for any time you wish.

Additionally, Outriders Demo will feature its early stages of the story, alongside early game’s loot and progression. You will have a limit up to level 7, with a couple of skill points to earn, and you can set the game up to World Tier 5. That said, you have an unlimited amount of game time, so even if you do reach these soft caps, you can still enjoy your time with it for as long as you like. As a side bonus, partial progression will be carried over to the full game, so it’s not like everything you do is for nothing.

The Outriders Demo. TOMORROW 09:00 PST / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET pic.twitter.com/murEzO98YF — Outriders (@Outriders) February 24, 2021

Everyone ready up for the world of Outriders, as at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET today, we are all in for a treat. Let’s hope their servers will be prepared for everyone.