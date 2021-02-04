Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 Will Not Release in 2021

Many eons ago, those around the world saw Blizzard Entertainment as one of the kings in the PC gaming space, and gaming in general. Over the past few years though, Activision’s influence has grown bigger and bigger, warping the studio into one regarded much lower than its initial praise. Ever since the developer launched Overwatch, things have been on a downward spiral. If you were hoping that their next two big titles, Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, would be smash hits, that dream seems much more distant. According to industry insider Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX), Activision has said that both titles will not be released in 2021.

On paper, this may not seem too bad, but that sort of news is devastating given the state of at least Overwatch. It’s no secret that the game has seen very little in terms of content as of late, with the player base dwindling further and further. With its only content drop in recent times being a free-for-all map (unless you count events), that player base is growing more and more tired of title. This year was the chance to bring that back from the brink of extinction, but with the news in mind, there may not be much of a player base to enjoy Overwatch 2 when it finally releases.

While not to the same extent, Diablo fans are likely to be hit hard by the news. The hype that grew from the trailer shown at last year’s Blizzcon was substantial, with the game looking stunning and the gameplay even better. With Diablo 4 not hitting until 2022 at least, things could get problematic for the franchise. At least fans have the infamous “don’t you guys have phones” mobile Diablo to look forward to.

Regardless, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the news. Do you believe these delays will be devastating to both franchises? If you play either Overwatch or Diablo 3 to this day, what are your thoughts on the current state of each game? Let us know in the comments below.