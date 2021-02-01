Overwatch Lunar New Year 2021 – Year of the Ox Announced

Lunar New Year Events in Overwatch are always a warm indication that the year before is finally over and gone with, and a new one is coming in with lots of new moments to experience. The Chinese New Year celebration offers lots of goodies for the community of the popular FPS, including new skins, voice lines and many more. Year of the Ox is 2021’s theme, and was just announced that it will start on February 4.

Ready for the fireworks? 🎆 Overwatch Year of the Ox begins Feb 4! pic.twitter.com/O0LEeqVcUG — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 1, 2021

The Event will last until February 25, as shown in the featured tweet. We still don’t have any new info accompanied with it, but there are some things that will for sure be present. A red and gold color palette are always highlighted in such events, together with Capture the Flag activities. An abundance of new Skins bringing the Lunar New Year vibe will for sure make an appearance, and let us not forget player icons and sprays alike.

It is not clear yet if there will be any new maps or modes, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there were. Previous Year of the Rat period introduced a lot of new content alongside its launch, so this year’s event should be similar. Lots of great skins were available for everyone to get, so I’m more than excited to see what this Year of the Ox will bring to the table.