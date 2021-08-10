PAX Australia 2021 Has Been Indefinitely Delayed

Due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic,of 2021 has been indefinitely delayed, with the next edition supposedly happening no sooner than 2022.

PAX Australia has also reassured fans who have already bought their tickets, offering full refunds to all. Information regarding the refund should be sent out within the next 7 days.

“Our thoughts are with our PAX community and everyone who helps us deliver this incredible event each year. The aim of PAX Aus has always been to provide a safe space for our community to gather, share our passion for games, and create new memories with those who matter to us the most. The fact we can’t do so in person at PAX Aus 2021 has left us all heartbroken, but it’s the right choice for our community, team, and partners to postpone the year’s show and look to the future” said the PAX Aus team in a statement.

The event was originally supposed to take place starting on October 8th and ending on October 10th in Melbourne, Australia. Now however the event will instead be taking place all online and renamed to PAX Aus Online, with more information to be announced soon.

It’s no secret that PAX Australia isn’t the only gaming event that has been impacted by the pandemic even in 2021. Other events have either been canceled or are going online-only, including Gamescom 2021 and the Game Developers Conference.

The in-person event’s cancellation undoubtedly may come as a disappointment to many fans, having their favorite event canceled 2 years in a row, all we can hope for is a timely and safe return in 2022.