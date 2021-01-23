Persona 5 Strikers To Collab With Dragalia Lost On January 31

ATLUS have just announced that their new game Persona 5 Strikers will be collabing with Nintendo’s mobile IP: Dragalia Lost. Strikers is the six-month sequel to the beloved game Persona 5 that was released February of last year, and PC players will be able to experience the game come February 23rd on Steam. Unfortunately, Steam users will have less limited time for the event, as the event begins officially on January 31st.

To those who are unfamiliar with the Persona 5 series or Dragalia Lost here’s a quick rundown:

What is the Persona 5 Series?

Persona 5 takes a lot from it’s predecessors in Persona series, such as it being an RPG and being based around being the new kid in a new town while something weird is going on. Along the way you’ll make friends and form a bond with a unique cast, usually accompanied by some sort of anthropomorphic creature. The main appeal of the Persona games has always been style and Persona 5 is no different. It is arguably the most stylized and aesthetically pleasing game to date. Persona music is always a treat to listen to and the RPG-battle mechanics are probably the best the series has ever had so far. Strikers deviates from this formula as it a hack and slash title instead of the usual RPG. Since it is a sequel, knowledge of what goes on in Persona 5 is definitely recommended before you dive in, but it is definitely worth the time you spend with it.

What is Dragalia Lost?

Dragalia Lost is the more niche title of the two as it is not as popular and strictly a mobile game made by Nintendo. It is also an ARPG title, but since it is a mobile game it has a much less complex battle system than it’s collab partner. Dragalia Lost has a central focus theme around dragons. The main character, Euden, has to find and form a pact to be able to shape-shift into the mythical creature. He goes on this journey to protect his kingdom of Alberia, where the Sacred Shard that protects his people has begun to weaken. It is up to Euden and his colorful companions to form his pact and save his kingdom as the Dragonblood Prince.

Fans of each series will definitely have a grand time when January 31st hits.