Phantasy Star Online 2 New Class Luster Gets a Release Date

SEGA went ahead and announced the release date of the upcoming update, which includes the new Scion Class: Luster, a new level cap to 100, and more. They also focus on Episode 6, with more content included and new Quests. Everything will take place on February 3, with the update being added to both PC and Xbox alike.

Scion Class: Luster

For anyone familiar with the JP server of the game, Luster is not something new as he is released for a while now, but for those of us residing at the western side of the planet, Luster will be the brand new Scion Class that is going to be added to the game, and is currently the last class that was added into the game in general. Similar to other Scion Classes like the Hero, it is an advanced class that requires certain aspects to be completed first, before being able to change to it. Those being having 2 other classes at level 75 in your account.

Equipped with Gunblades, the almost never used weapon class of PSO2, Luster could be best described as an agile fighter with multiple stances to take advantage of. Gunblades offer both range and melee coverage in terms of skills and attacks, and expect to jump around constantly to take the most out of this very unique class.

The story continues.

Alongside the story’s continuation in this update, we get to see some additional Quests, featuring Persona the Masked once more, as his presence still persists. His Urgent Quests will now have an Ultra-Hard Difficulty option, so make sure to come prepared as this content is only for high-end players. Quests receiving the new difficulty option:

The Malevolent Void

The Call of the Void

Additional features

New Summoner Pet – Vulcan S

New Extreme Quests – EXTREME TRAINING: RISK REALM and ELITE TRAINING: RISK REALM

Phantasy Star Online 2 is available on PC and Xbox, and the new update is set to release on February 3.