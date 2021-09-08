Physical NBA 2K22 Release Date Delayed in New Zealand

NBA 2K22 has a worldwide release date of September 10th, 2021 and there are no plans to delay the game globally. However, the game might be coming out a little later if you live in the country of New Zealand.

If you live in New Zealand, you may know already that the country is in lockdown due to an outbreak of the Delta strain of Covid-19. The most affected city in the country is Auckland which means video game stores are all closed. Only essential services are available to operate at the moment.

Due to the lockdown restrictions, the physical release date for NBA 2K22 has been pushed back for another week. You can read the announcement posted down below from the EB Games New Zealand Facebook page.

“UPDATE: The New Zealand release date for the physical launch of NBA 2K22 has moved from the 10th to the 17th September 2021.”

If you don’t want to wait an extra week for the game to come out on physical formats, you can opt to buy the digital version of the game instead. There are no plans for the digital release date to be delayed.

The game will be out in most countries on September 10th, 2021. The game will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.