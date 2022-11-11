Players Might Have Found the Second Worst Map in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 players got lots of maps into the regular rotation. Lovers of game modes like Search & Destroy, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and even Prisoner Rescue have a handful of options to choose from, and every player has their favorites. Unfortunately, many players have already chosen the second-worst map in Modern Warfare 2.

On November 10, a user made a post on one of the Modern Warfare 2 subreddits sharing their opinion about one of the maps featured in the game. According to the post, the Santa Sena map on Modern Warfare 2 gets a lot of hate from the community, and players prefer to quit the match than play in it, but another map is also considered a boring and lame option. According to many users, Taraq is one of the most boring and low-effort maps in recent Call of Duty titles.

According to several comments, the map feels like if someone put buildings across the map without worrying about how players would interact with each other. Another user stated that even though the map is full of buildings, it feels like it has no cover. Frustrating lots of players when playing through a match.

Since the game’s launch, players have complained about the Santa Sena map. Many players think this is one of the worst maps in the game, and for a good reason. The map is filled with vehicles that are not the best to provide cover. Besides that, a random grenade can trigger a vehicle explosion and kill any enemy without a hint or chance to avoid their death, making the experience incredibly painful and frustrating.

This is why many players prefer to quit the game instead of playing on that map, so new players should not be surprised if, in their future encounters in Santa Sena, players start complaining in voice chat.

Luckily for players in Modern Warfare 2’s next season, the developers plan to bring new maps into the game, expanding the map roster and giving players more options when queueing for a match.

Modern Warfare 2’s season one releases on November 16, so get ready for all the content coming to the highest-selling Call of Duty title in recent history.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022