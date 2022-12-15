PlayStation Confirms Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Release Window

Marvel’s Spider-Man was one of the best adventure titles in recent years, and players worldwide have fond memories of all the experiences they got to enjoy in the title developed by Insomniac Games. Many players have been looking for a leak or an official statement regarding the game’s release date. Still, PlayStation did it before and revealed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release window in their latest blog entry.

On December 15, the official PlayStation website released a blog entry revealing the official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release window, and hundreds of players are already talking about it across social media. According to the blog post, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch on PS5 in the fall of 2023. Ending all the speculation fans of the prequel have done since its reveal in 2021.

Insomniac confirms Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings to PS5 in fall 2023.



Prepare for more PlayStation 2023 highlights at PS Blog: https://t.co/DrXxXh7VEW pic.twitter.com/iKXEea8EFa — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 15, 2022

Now players have a little bit more information regarding the game’s release date and do not have to guess in which month of 2023 will come out. Many players loved Marvel’s Spider-Man, and its success made it possible for PC players to enjoy it. Marvel’s Spider-Man was released on Steam on September 7, 2018, becoming one of the few PlayStation-exclusive titles available on PC.

Marvel’s Spider-Man got high scores on sites like Metacritic and IGN, so there is no surprise why many fans are eager to learn about the new sequel. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was revealed a while ago, and now thousands of fans know the game’s release window.

There is just a matter of time until Insomniac Games decides to release the official launch date, so fans of the prequel should keep an eye on their Social Media handles for more information.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and based on the reveal trailer, both Miles Morales and Peter Parker will have to deal with a new enemy that promises to bring tension and exciting combat in this sequel. Venom will play a key role in the new sequel, so fans of the Spider-Man universe will be more than glad to see him in this new game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 does not have a release date yet. For more information about the title, go to the official Insomniac Games Twitter account.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022