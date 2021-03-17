PlayStation-Play-At-Home-Initiative-Announces-10-More-Free-Games

Not long after the pandemic forced much of the world to stay at home last spring, PlayStation decided to help keep people entertained with their Play At Home initiative, which provided those with a PS4 free digital copies of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. PlayStation is continuing that program this year on a much larger scale that started earlier this month with Ratchet & Clank and is now continuing with 10 additional games for free into next month.

Starting next week on March 25, you will be able to download nine additional games that range from regular PS4 games to even some PSVR games. This lists includes the following games:

Abzu

Enter The Gungeon

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR only)

Moss (PSVR only)

Thumper (PSVR only)

Paper Beast (PSVR only)

These nine games will be available for free on both PS4 and PS5 through April 22 at 8:00 pm PT. That is not all though, as we mentioned there are 10 total games earlier.

Starting on April 19 at 8:00 pm PT, you will be able to download Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free as well. This is perfect for people that missed out on the original, as the sequel is slated to arrive later this year sometime.

If you have not already snagged your copy of Ratchet & Clank, don’t forget you can get it until March 31 at 8:00 pm PT. PlayStation also says they have more to share soon, so it sounds like they may be giving us even more free games in the future as part of the Stay At Home initiative.