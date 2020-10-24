Pokémon GO ‘A Spooky Message Unmasked’ Special Research Guide

A new event just began in Pokémon GO and like most previous celebrations there’s a special research to go along with it. A Spooky Message Unmasked is the Halloween event task given to players. Since it’s special research, there’s no timer on it so you have all the time you need to complete the steps and get the rewards. What are those steps and rewards? Find out in our Pokémon GO Halloween event special research guide for A Spooky Message Unmasked.

How to Complete A Spooky Message Unmasked Special Research

There are four major steps you’ll need to complete to finish the A Spooky Message Unmasked special research quest. The final step, as usual, will likely just be a quick redeem option. Those first three are serious though, and will require some work to complete. But you’ll want to complete them, as there’s some nice rewards offered as part of this event. Let’s break it all down…

Step 1 of 4

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon – a Pokémon encounter

Transfer 4 Pokémon – 340 Stardust

Catch 34 Pokémon – 340xp

Rewards: a Pokémon encounter, 3 Pinap berries, and 4 Razz berries

Step 2 of 4

Unknown – check back for an update

Step 3 of 4

Unknown – check back for an update

Step 4 of 4

Claim rewards

As you can see, many steps haven’t been revealed just yet. The ‘A Spooky Message Unmasked’ special research was just pushed out to players and it will take some time to run through and find out all the tasks and rewards. We’ll have an update very soon laying it all out, so check back as the event unfolds.

That’s our Pokémon GO Halloween event special research guide for A Spooky Message Unmasked. There’s much more to the event than just this though so make sure you explore all of our coverage as well as the official news through the app.