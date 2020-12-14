Pokémon GO Holidays Event – When is it, What are the Bonuses

It’s the holiday season which means every game around is kicking off their big holiday event. Pokémon GO is no exception, in fact events seem to be stacked up one on top of the other lately. And yet with Community Day just finishing and the Jessie and James event just beginning there’s still another big event that has just been announced. This is the big one though with the Pokémon GO Holidays event offering tons of big bonuses for players to enjoy. Here’s all the details.

When is the Pokémon GO Holidays Event

The Pokémon GO Holidays event will begin on Tuesday, December 22nd at 8am local time and continue until December 31st at 10pm. That gives players a full nine days to enjoy all of the features, events, and bonuses that will take place during the Holidays celebration. What are those bonuses?

What are the Bonuses During the Holidays Event

Below are all of the announced bonuses that players can enjoy during the Pokémon GO Holidays event. Some are similar to previous years while many others are brand new. If you’re a fan of Ice type Pokémon then you’ll definitely want to set aside some time to play while the event is live.

Pokémon in holiday costumes : Pikachu, Delibird, and Cubchoo wearing new holiday-themed costumes will appear in Pokémon GO!

: Pikachu, Delibird, and Cubchoo wearing new holiday-themed costumes will appear in Pokémon GO! Pokémon appearing in the wild : Delightful Ice-type Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild, such as Spheal, Snover, and more! Vanillite, the Fresh Snow Pokémon, will be making its Pokémon GO debut!

: Delightful Ice-type Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild, such as Spheal, Snover, and more! Vanillite, the Fresh Snow Pokémon, will be making its Pokémon GO debut! Pokémon hatching from Eggs : Seel, Swinub, Smoochum, Snorunt, Snover, and Vanillite will be hatching from 5 km Eggs!

: Seel, Swinub, Smoochum, Snorunt, Snover, and Vanillite will be hatching from 5 km Eggs! Pokémon appearing in Raid Battles : Alolan Sandshrew, Dewgong, Jynx, Sneasel, Swinub, Walrein, Cubchoo, and Cryogonal will be appearing in raids! If you’re lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Jynx! Don’t forget—Mega Abomasnow will be appearing in Mega Raids and will be even more powerful throughout the event.

: Alolan Sandshrew, Dewgong, Jynx, Sneasel, Swinub, Walrein, Cubchoo, and Cryogonal will be appearing in raids! If you’re lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Jynx! Don’t forget—Mega Abomasnow will be appearing in Mega Raids and will be even more powerful throughout the event. Event-exclusive Field Research : Enjoy event-exclusive Field Research tasks that will reward you with the chance to encounter Pokémon like Vanillite and Cryogonal!

: Enjoy event-exclusive Field Research tasks that will reward you with the chance to encounter Pokémon like Vanillite and Cryogonal! Winter-themed avatar items coming to the shop : To help you dress up for the holiday season, you can look forward to the Greedent Sweater, Whimsicott Earmuffs, Winter Boots, and Winter Coat avatar items!

: To help you dress up for the holiday season, you can look forward to the Greedent Sweater, Whimsicott Earmuffs, Winter Boots, and Winter Coat avatar items! Get holiday-themed stickers from PokéStops, Gifts, and the shop! You can find stickers featuring Alolan Vulpix, Croagunk, Whimsicott, and more during the event. You won’t be able to get these stickers after the event is over, so get them while you can!

You can find stickers featuring Alolan Vulpix, Croagunk, Whimsicott, and more during the event. You won’t be able to get these stickers after the event is over, so get them while you can! Event-exclusive boxes will be available in the shop during the event! Check out the in-game shop for more details!

Check out the in-game shop for more details! Event-exclusive AR Mapping task rewards: Complete AR Mapping tasks to earn Abomasnow Mega Energy and encounter Snorunt.

Along with all of this there’s various timed bonuses that you’ll want to be aware of as you play. Throughout the event you can open and carry more gifts. Trainers can open 45 gifts per day and carry up to 40 gifts from the 22nd to the 31st. Along with this players will receive double raid XP from the 22nd at 12am to the 23rd at 11:50pm local time. Thursday the 24th to Friday the 25th will offer double catch candy. The 26th to the 27th gives 2x Star Piece duration, while Monday the 28th to Tuesday the 29th has 2x Lucky Egg duration instead. Finally from Wednesday at midnight to Thursday at 11:59pm players will get double catch Stardust so put those Star Pieces to use then as well.

And because there wasn’t enough going on during the Pokémon GO Holidays event there’s a sub-event from Saturday, December 26th at 8am until Sunday the 27th at 10pm. During this Regice will be available in raids, new AR mapping tasks will be rewarding Incense and other items, and Delibird, Snorunt, Spheal, Snover, Cryogonal, and Cubchoo will all be attracted to Incense more frequently.

So that’s a ton to keep in mind for the Pokémon GO Holidays event so make sure you check back as it draws closer and mark your calendar for all the bonuses you want to enjoy.