Pokémon GO Is Adding Trainers Based On Real Players Into The Game

Ever since Pokémon debuted back in the ’90s, gamers have taken on the role of a Pokémon trainer as they make their way to becoming champion of the respective regions. Pokémon Go took things to another level by making the experience all the more immersive and has continued to add more features each year. Niantic previously announced a special event known as Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto to celebrate the first generation of Pokémon and now you have a chance to potentially become a trainer within the game for this event.

Starting now and running through Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:59 pm PST, Niantic is holding a contest through Twitter to find trainers that they will recreate in the game. During this Kanto event, chosen trainers will appear on the in-game map and will allow you to battle again them without even purchasing the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto ticket. The following is the breakdown provided by Niantic about what is required to enter the contest.

1. A screenshot of your Trainer profile that includes your Trainer name and shows off your avatar’s outfit. 2. A list of three Pokémon that would make up your team. These Pokémon must be among those originally discovered in the Kanto region and cannot include Ditto, or any Legendary or Mythical Pokémon. 3. The hashtag #PokemonGOTourContest.

We will be judging your entries based on the following criteria.

Creativity of avatar outfit

General theme

Pokémon team composition

Try giving yourself a theme, like a cool and dynamic Electric-type Trainer or a fluid and powerful Water-type Trainer. Maybe you want to show off that you’re on Team Instinct, Team Mystic, or Team Valor? The possibilities are endless—this is your chance to make your mark on Pokémon GO, so have fun with your Trainer character’s design!

We look forward to your entries! Let’s GO!

You have a week to enter this contest, so don’t miss out on this chance to potentially be added into the game itself. The odds are pretty slim for this, but it is still something worth entering just for the chance at it anyways.