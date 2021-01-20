Pokémon GO PSA – Get Three Free Raid Passes For Hoenn Celebration Event

Pokémon Go had quite a big year full of many changes in 2020. This was partly due to Niantic having to scramble to make major changes as a result of the worldwide pandemic that is still ongoing today. One of the biggest game changers of all was easily the introduction of remote raiding, which allowed people to either join raids in the vicinity that they are not right next to or get invited by friends to ones that could be anywhere in the world. This requires the use of an item that you typically have to purchase, but thankfully Niantic has been good about giving away some here and there, with them doing it yet again this week.

The Hoenn Celebration Event is going on right now in Pokémon Go, which includes the third generation legendaries of Groudon and Kyogre in raids. This means that many people will be wanting to take part in these raids, often times remotely. This is even more so the case since the special timed research for the event requires you to catch two Groudon and two Kyogre. While you can buy more Remote Raid Passes as always, you can get some free ones right now.

Niantic is currently giving away three free Remote Raid Passes in a box that you can grab from the in-game store in Pokémon Go. This is just found near the top of the store when you open it, so just select it and add the passes to your bag. You usually cannot get the passes if you have a number of existing Remote Raid Passes, so go and use some up if you cannot grab the box from the store.

Make sure not to miss out on this opportunity for three free Remote Raid Passes while the Hoenn Celebration Event is ongoing this week, which will run through next Sunday, January 24 at 8 pm local time.