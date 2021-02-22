Pokémon GO PSA – Pikachu Spotlight Hour and Double Catch Candy Coming Tuesday

A new week means we’re just one day away from another Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour. This week keeps the Kanto nostalgia train chugging along with another visit from Pikachu. But before you decide this hour-long event isn’t for you realize that there’s more to enjoy than just catching more Pikachu. Of course, Shiny Pikachu is always rare and worth catching, but there’s more. We explore it all, giving you everything you need to know about the Pokémon GO Pikachu Spotlight Hour down below.

Pikachu Spotlight Hour – Everything you need to Know

What’s going on in Pokémon GO? It’s another Spotlight Hour, but what’s unique this week? We explore it all here. Let us know if you have any questions we didn’t cover and we’ll be sure to update this article.

What Time is Pikachu Spotlight Hour

The next Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour takes place when all of them usually do, on Tuesday at 6pm in your local time. The one featuring Pikachu specifically will be on Tuesday, February 23rd at 6pm. As the name implies it runs for one hour exactly, ending at 7pm.

What are the Bonuses for Pikachu Spotlight Hour

During this hour you’ll experience two big bonuses. The first, of course, is the vastly increased spawn rate of Pikachu in the wild. For those who have had ample chances to catch the Pokémon mascot over the last few years this may not be worth much, but you can always hunt for Shiny Pikachu since the odds will be much better with so many spawning. More importantly though, players will get double catch Candy during the hour for anything. If you need more Candy for evolutions of Pikachu into Raichu then this is great, but more importantly it’s a chance to grow your Candy collection for Meltan.

What Should you do During Pikachu Spotlight Hour

If you’re not interested in adding more Pikachu to your Pokémon collection then the best thing you can do during this week’s Spotlight Hour is to open your Mystery Box and catch all the Meltan that will be spawning nearby. Meltan requires 400 Candy to evolve and is a powerful combatant in PvP and raids, so you’ll want to power one up. Perhaps you even want to use Candy XL to go above level 40, but that will require catching a lot of the tiny Mythical character. So open the Mystery Box if you can (see the previously linked guide for how to open it if needed) and catch Meltan during Pikachu Spotlight Hour if you are looking for something to do.

And that’s everything you need to know about Pokémon GO Pikachu Spotlight Hour, which kicks off on Tuesday.