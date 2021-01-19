Pokémon GO PSA – Shroomish Spotlight Hour is Today, Be Careful

It’s another Tuesday which means it’s time for another Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. This week the featured Pokémon is Shroomish, the valuable Grass type character that will also come with a nice bonus for powering it up. But on top of our usual PSA about the weekly Spotlight Hour we also have a new warning about the Hoenn Celebration Event bonuses. Here’s more info about Shroomigh Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO and what not to do while it’s live.

When is Shroomish Spotlight Hour

Shroomigh Spotlight Hour will begin in Pokémon GO starting Tuesday, January 19th at 6pm your local time. As the name implies it will continue for exactly one hour, ending at 7pm. During this hour just make sure you have the game open and are taking part in all the bonuses you want, but keep reading to see what not to do during this critical hour.

What are the Spotlight Hour Bonuses for Jan 19th 2021

While Shroomish Spotlight Hour is live you will see an almost endless amount of Shroomish spawning in the wild. If you have an Incense active then it will be even bigger. And you’ll want to catch all of them you can, as well as any other Pokémon you might see since there will also be double Catch Candy while the event is live. However, it also breaks some of the Hoenn Celebration Event bonuses so see what not to do below.

A Shroomish Spotlight Hour Warning

This could very well change before it is your time zone’s Spotlight Hour but so far all the areas that have had the event saw issues with all of the Hoenn Celebration Event bonuses. Mega Ampharos raids presented server errors, Rayquaza gained from the Hoenn Celebration Timed Research did not have the Hurricane Charged Attack. And Metang that were evolved during Spotlight Hour did not feature Meteor Mash as their Charged Attack either. So be careful during the hour long event and avoid these activities if you can.

That should be all you need to know about Shroomish Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO.