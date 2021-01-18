A new event has started in Pokémon GO, which often means there’s new Timed Research to take part in. These limited events offer big rewards, but you must complete the tasks before the timer runs out. For this one, the reward is truly legendary, so make sure you get it done. To help you with that we have put together our Pokémon GO Hoenn Celebration Event Timed Research guide showing you the tasks and rewards for the Kanto Celebration Event: Hoenn research quest, with some tips.

Kanto Celebration Event: Hoenn Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Below are the tasks and rewards for completing the Hoenn Celebration Event Timed Research titled Kanto Celebration Event: Hoenn.

Catch two Kyogre – 10 Kyogre Candy

Catch two Groudon – 10 Groudon Candy

Catch 30 Pokémon – 30 Poké Balls

Rewards: a Rayquaza encounter (with Hurricance charged attack), 3,000 XP, and a Sliver Pinap Berry

The last task is easy, just catch a bunch of Pokémon before the event ends, which will be on Sunday, January 24th at 8pm your local time. But those first two might be tough. To help you out we have raid guides for both Kyogre and Groudon ready to give you all the best counters.

To complete the first two tasks just use those guides to take them down, then you still need to catch them. To do this you’ll likely want to use Golden Razz Berries until the tasks are complete, since they give you the best odds of a catch.

Also try to get Excellent throws when you can. You can increase the odds of this by holding the Poké Ball until the circle gets small enough for an Excellent, then let go and wait. Watch for them to attack and when they do grab the ball, wind up a curveball and throw, aiming for the center. This won’t work every time, but is better than missing due to attacks or getting Nice throws instead, due to timing.

And that’s our Pokémon GO Hoenn Celebration Event Timed Research guide for the Kanto Celebration Event: Hoenn quest, including all the tasks and rewards for completion.