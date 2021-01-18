Pokémon GO Groudon Raid Guide – The Best Counters (January 2021)

Groudon and Kyogre are returning to Pokémon GO for January 2021 and players have another great chance to beat and catch them. Things have changed a lot since they last appeared though, so this is a great opportunity to rethink your team of counters and figure out a good strategy to defeat them. We’re breaking it all down in new raid guides. This one is focused on the collossal Ground type Legendary foe. Here’s our our Groudon raid guide for Pokémon GO showing you all the best counters in January 2021.

The Best Groudon Counters

Let’s start by helping you form the perfect team of strong Groudon counters. Of course, while most players have access to standard Pokémon, there are better choices even beyond the regular roster. So while the chart below is populated with common counter options, we also want to explain some of the stronger choices.

If you have enough Mega Energy and really want to beat Groudon badly then Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant is your best choice, with Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon a close second.

Also, if you’ve removed Frustration from your Shadow Pokémon then try some of the following: Shadow Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump, Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon, Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Ice Beam, or Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant. If you don’t have these then the following are all great Groudon counters.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Kyogre Waterfall Surf Tangrowth Vine Whip Power Whip Torterra Razon Leaf Frenzy Plant Gyarados Waterfall Hyrdo Pump Swampert Water Gun Hydro Cannon Mewtwo Confusion Ice Beam Feraligatr Water Gun Hydro Cannon

Once you have your Groudon counters ready you can read on for any of your other questions.

Pokémon GO Groudon Raid Guide

Below are some of the most frequently asked questions about Groudon raids in Pokémon GO as of January 2021.

When do Groudon Raids Begin and End in January 2021

Groudon (and Kyogre) raids will begin on Tuesday, January 19th at 10am and end one week later on Tuesday, January 26th at 10am as well. All times are local so just check your clock to see if they have started to spawn.

How Many Players are Needed

Without weather boosts to Groudon’s CP or moveset a solid team of two trainers with high level and powerful counters can win the battle. However, most players are not at this stage so instead we recommend at least four players before you try the raid. And if any are below level 35 or the weather is against you, then you will likely need more.

What Weather Boosts

SunnyClear weather will be the strangest battle against Groudon as it will boost his CP and Fire type attacks but also give your Grass type counters some help. Rain or Snow are good for you though, boosting your Water and Ice type counters respectively. And if it’s Windy just watch for a Groudon with Dragon type attacks as they will be boosted against you.

What CP for 100% IVs

Groudon will have a CP range of 2260 to 2351 CP in any weather other than Sunny. If you spot a 2351 CP Groudon then be sure to put all your effort into catching it, as it has perfect, 100% IVs. If the weather is Sunny then that range shifts to 2825 to 2939 CP instead.

How to Get Shiny Groudon

Shiny Groudon will be available for this January 2021 revisit, but there doesn’t appear to be any increase in the standard shiny odds. One in twenty is the usual metric, so that should apply here as well. Doing twenty raids won’t guarantee a shiny Groudon, but it will give you a good chance at it. The more you do, the better the odds so try to do as many as you can while they’re around.

And that’s our Groudon raid guide for January 2021, including all the best counters in Pokémon GO. If you need help with his buddy then check out our Kyogre raid guide as well.

- This article was updated on:January 18th, 2021