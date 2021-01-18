Pokémon GO Kyogre Raid Guide – The Best Counters (January 2021)

Legendary raids are getting a reshuffle soon with the weather trio returning to Pokémon GO for a limited time. The two main legendary Pokémon will be featured in raids, so get your usual counters ready. But wait because the game has changed a lot since the last time Kyogre and Groudon appeared. So we have an updated breakdown of how to beat Kyogre and Groudon in Pokémon GO, but let’s start with the watery giant. Here’s our Kyogre raid guide for Pokémon GO showing you all the best counters in January 2021.

The Best Kyogre Counters

Let’s start with the best counters and continue with other tips, tricks, and frequently asked questions later on. The chart below will show you all the best counters against Kyogre in Pokémon GO as of January 2021. However, these are the ones we assume most players have, since they are available widely. There are also Mega and Shadow Pokémon that often serve as better counters, but most players don’t have them with the right moveset or don’t want to use the Mega energy.

If you do have Shadow Pokémon with Frustration removed then you’ll want to use Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge, Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge, Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge, or Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt. For your one Mega evolution go for Venusaru, especially if he has Vine Whipe and Frenzy Plant. But for all the usual counters check the chart below.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Zekrom Charge Beam Wild Charge Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Tangrowth Vine Whip Power Whip Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Roserade Razor Leaf Grass Knot Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Magnezone Spark Wild Charge

Once you have your team ready you can keep reading to answer more questions or get tips for how to beat Kyogre in Pokémon GO for January 2021.

Pokémon GO Kyogre Raid Guide

With your team all set you should be ready to take on Kyogre, but you may have some more questions. We explore all the most commonly asked Kyogre raid questions below.

When do Kyogre Raids Begin and End in January 2021

Kyogre (and Groudon) will be appearing in raids starting at 10am on Tuesday, January 19th and will disappear the next Tuesday, January 26th at 10am. All times are local, so once your clock hits 10am you should start to see them appear.

How Many Players are Needed

Two extremely strong trainers can take out Kyogre by themselves as long as he doesn’t have Blizzard, which will wipe out the powerful Grass type counters seen above. For most players you’ll want to tackle Kyogre with a group of four at a bare minimum, though the weather can change that number. The more you have, the easier the battle, so try to go in with either very strong counters or a larger group of more than five players.

What Weather Boosts

Depending on his moveset Kyogre is boosted in different ways. He is a water type Pokémon, so rain will raise his CP as seen below. For his moves, rain will add power to both his water and electric attacks but will give your Electric type counters help as well. Likewise if it’s Sunny or Clear your Grass type counters will do more damage. However, if Kyogre has Blizzard then watch out for snowy weather which will make battling him more difficult, especially for those same Grass counters.

What CP for 100% IVs

A perfect IV Kyogre will be caught with 2351 CP if they are not boosted by the weather. If it is Rainy then the CP will jump to 2939 CP for a perfect Kyogre in January 2021.

How to Get Shiny Kyogre

Of course, battling and catching Kyogre is the goal, but there’s an extra goal for the shiny hunters out there. Shiny Kyogre is a great prize that few trainers have added to their collection. Unfortunately there’s no sign of boosted shiny odds for Kyogre’s return in January 2021. So the only tip we have to to defeat as many as you can in the week that is available. If you beat 20 Kyogre then the odds say you should see one shiny Kyogre in the bunch. Of ccourse random numbers do what they do and you could end up having to fight dozens.

And that’s our Kyogre raid guide for January 2021, including all the best counters in Pokémon GO. If you need help with his buddy then check out our Groudon raid guide as well.

- This article was updated on:January 18th, 2021