Florida nurse faces homicide charges for killing three police officers, but a bizarre defense involving a McDonald’s meal has emerged

Corrinne Blue, a 31-year-old nurse, is facing three counts of vehicular homicide after a crash that took the lives of three Florida police officers. The incident occurred on November 21, 2024, and the legal proceedings have recently intensified with her arrest on April 30. This case is drawing significant attention because of the unique and unusual defense theory that has surfaced in the official warrant affidavit.

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According to People, the crash happened at approximately 9:15 a.m. on State Road 80. Corporal Luis Paez Jr., Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, and Deputy Ralph “Butch” Waller were on duty and had pulled their motorcycles to the side of the road while waiting for assistance with a mechanical issue. Blue, driving a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee, struck all three officers.

A warrant affidavit details the events leading up to the collision, noting that Blue had just finished a shift at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston. While she typically worked in the telemetry unit, she had been working in the emergency room during this specific shift. The document indicates that Blue had stayed for an extra hour after her 12-hour shift to finish paperwork. Cell phone data suggests she had been awake for about 18 of the 24 hours leading up to the accident.

Blaming a McDonald’s ‘food coma’ for a triple fatality is wild

The defense strategy mentioned in the court documents focuses on the physiological state of the driver following a meal. After leaving work, Blue used her GPS to navigate an unfamiliar route home and stopped at a McDonald’s. The warrant affidavit notes, “This restaurant is located approximately 25 miles from the crash scene and the time of her food purchase was approximately 25 to 26 minutes prior to the crash.”

The affidavit cites an opinion from a human factors expert, suggesting that the meal may have played a critical role in the driver’s condition. “The opinion of a human factors expert, which is detailed later in this affidavit, indicated that it is possible that the calorie-dense, high-fat, and high-carbohydrate content of the food purchased by Ms. Blue induced a state of postprandial fatigue, characterized by cognitive impairment or ‘brain fog’, as Ms. Blue approached the crash scene.”

A nurse charged in a crash that killed three deputies may have been experiencing "brain fog" after working an approximate 18-hour shift and eating a meal at McDonald's, according to police. pic.twitter.com/mN4sjFOHlA — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) May 6, 2026

Dr. Richard Boehme of Neurology Associates of North Florida is also referenced in the document. “Dr. Boehme stated that postprandial symptomatology includes a cognitive impairment described as ‘brain fog,’ ” the document continued. “Dr. Boehme determined that possible work-related fatigue and a possible postprandial state may have contributed to Corrinne Blue’s driving actions in the crash.”

Despite these claims, Blue told officers at the scene that she was not feeling tired or rushed. She explained that she was following her GPS and attempted to pass a slower vehicle when the collision occurred. Toxicology results showed no drugs or alcohol in her system, and internal phone data indicated she was not distracted by her device at the time of the crash. However, a witness at the scene reportedly noted that Blue appeared to be “extremely tired.”

State Attorney Alexcia Cox addressed the loss of the officers in an April 30 press release, stating that Paez, Diaz, and Waller had their lives “tragically taken by a reckless driver.” This incident is another reminder of the dangers of vehicle operation, much like a crash involving a car full of teens that resulted in serious injury.

Dave Kerner, the Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, echoed these sentiments. “Regardless of the ultimate outcome, we remember Corporal Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ralph ‘Butch’ Waller, and Deputy Sheriff Ignacio ‘Dan’ Diaz as heroes of our community. We recognize the pain and loss their families, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, and the community at large have experienced,” he said.

Blue appeared before a judge on May 1, and her bond has been set at $750,000. It’s a complicated situation that highlights how fatigue and physical state can intersect with vehicle operation in ways that are now being scrutinized in a court of law.

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