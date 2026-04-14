A mom crashed a car full of screaming teens while going 80 mph, but the vile comment she made about their lives is sickening

Faye Dawson has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after crashing a car full of screaming teenagers while driving 80 mph and making some truly chilling remarks. This whole incident is just awful, and it really highlights the dangers of reckless driving.

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Dawson, who is 50, lost control of the Vauxhall Corsa she was driving on Delphouse Road in Cheadle. Staffordshire Police confirmed she had been traveling at a shocking 80 mph, which is 20 miles over the speed limit, and was even on the wrong side of the road right before the crash. You can imagine how terrifying that must have been.

According to People, there were five teenagers, aged 14 and 15, in the car at the time. Four of them were injured, and one poor kid needed hospital treatment for a spinal fracture. That’s a serious injury, and it’s just heartbreaking to hear.

This is the kind of ride you never forget for the worst reasons

Dashcam footage released by Staffordshire Police really captures the horror of the situation. You can hear the teenagers screaming and begging Dawson to slow down. But her response? Absolutely shocking. She’s heard telling them, “I am a rally car driver and a bitch. You get in here with your life.” That’s just an unbelievable thing to say to scared kids.

It gets worse, though. Dawson also asked them, “Are you buckled in? Because if you die, I am not responsible for you.” She then added, “I am not a safe driver. Right now I am on alcohol and have had a smoke, so I am even more f***** dangerous.” Honestly, hearing that just makes you wonder what was going through her mind. It’s a level of recklessness that’s hard to comprehend. Dawson, from Nicholson Road, Cheadle, received her sentence at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.

Drunk and high mother Faye Dawson, 50, crashed and rolled her van with five children inside.



After bragging she drives “like a bad bitch” and telling terrified teens “if you die right now, I’ve got no fkng consequence.”



The Cheadle mum ignored desperate pleas from the 14 and… pic.twitter.com/jIv0V2RRHG — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) April 9, 2026

She had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. Beyond the 14 months in prison, she’s also been banned from driving for four years and seven months and will need to take an extended retest. Honestly, a ban this long feels appropriate. It’s a necessary measure since car accidents lead to devastating outcomes for both suspects and innocent bystanders; for instance, a pregnant woman and her boyfriend were recently killed in a chase despite having no ties to the suspect.

PC Luke Randall, who was in charge of the investigation, stated that “Dawson’s actions were reckless and selfish, and this custodial sentence reflects that.” It’s clear the authorities took this very seriously, and for good reason. The victim statements from the teenagers are incredibly powerful and really drive home the impact of Dawson’s actions. The teenage girl who suffered the spinal fracture shared her experience, saying, “I thought I was going to die. I had to have time off from school to recover.”

She added, “I feel very anxious in vehicles. I have nightmares and flashbacks. I had to live with back pain for six months.” Another child recounted, “I felt trapped and terrified. I felt powerless. I remember screaming. I genuinely believed I was going to die. I have suffered flashbacks and panic attacks. I was shaking uncontrollably.” This is just awful for these kids to have gone through.

Robert Holt, mitigating for Dawson, mentioned that she has become a recluse and that the incident exacerbated her post-traumatic stress disorder. He said she “will never drive again, such is the traumatic effect of what took place,” and that she “feels genuine remorse and empathy with the people in the car that night.”

Judge Richard McConaghy didn’t mince words during sentencing. He told Dawson, “Your appalling arrogance caught up with you. When doing nearly 80mph you lost control of the car and rolled it. You injured a number of your passengers. It was a miracle that you did not kill somebody.” The judge also pointed out that Dawson was “recorded shouting about what had happened to your car, not about what had happened to the children who were in it.”

He concluded by saying, “You are lucky that you have been charged with dangerous driving and not causing serious injury by dangerous driving. You made a deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road. Your driving was impaired by the consumption of alcohol and drugs. I do accept you show genuine remorse for what happened. The offending is so serious that only immediate custody is appropriate.”

It really sounds like she got what she deserved, and hopefully, this brings some closure to the victims.

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