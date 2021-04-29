Pokémon GO Swablu Community Day Announced for May 2021

Recently we got the official date for next month’s CD event, but now we know that Swablu Community Day will arrive on May 15th in Pokémon GO. The “Cotton Bird” Pokémon will be the star for a few hours, with players able to catch tons, hunt for Shiny Swablu, and more. So here’s all the details for Pokémon GO Swablu Community Day, coming in May 2021.

Swablu Community Day Details

Swablu Community Day will take place on Saturday, May 15th from 11am until 5pm in your local time zone. During these hours the featured Pokémon will spawn much more frequently in the wild, and with boosted shiny rates. So that’s what most players will be working on, but there’s a lot more to do and enjoy during the hours and after. Here’s some highlights

1/4th hatch distance for eggs place in incubators

Incense active for 3 hours

Evolve Swablu into Altaria and it will know Moonblast Lasts until 7pm

Swablu photobombs available

a Community Day Box in the in-game shop 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Super Incubators, 5 Incense, and an Elite Fast TM Cost: 1,280 PokéCoins

“Cotton-Winged Bird” Special Research Story via $1 ticket

Mega Altaria debuts in raids at 5pm

That’s a lot of the usual stuff we expect from Community Day events in Pokémon GO, but this should draw some players into the fun. Swablu has been a rare creature since its debut, but a Shiny Swablu is highly sought after by much of the playerbase. Having them widely available for this limited time will be a big draw.

As we get closer to the event we’ll learn more, so watch for more info about the Special Research ticket and anything else related to the May CD event. But that’s all the details so far on Swablu Community Day in Pokémon GO for May 2021, so check back soon.

- This article was updated on:April 29th, 2021