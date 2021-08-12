Game News

Pokémon Masters EX Adds First Sync Pair with the Dynamax Ability

Prepare to Change the Way You Play

August 12th, 2021 by Aaron Nashar

Pokemon-Masters-EX

DeNA Co. has just today announced the addition of Sygna Suit Leon and Eternatus as the first-ever sync pair in the games, along with the ability to Dynamax in Pokemon Masters Ex.

The ability to Dynamax allows players to dramatically increase the size of the Pokemon and boosts its power. In the game, players will now have the ability to use the Dynamax ability when using a sync pair only one time per battle. The ability will then allow a devastating attack known as a “Max Move”.

Pokémon Masters EX players will now be able to add the sync pair of Sygna Suit Leon and Eternatus to their teams only by paying a visit to the Sygna Suit Leon Poke Fair Scout, this will only be available starting today until September 15th.

Two-Year Anniversary Celebration Commences

Pokémon Masters EX will also start celebrating its two-year anniversary today, the game has also announced a special website for this occasion to make it easier for players to stay up-to-date with the login bonuses and other celebratory content.

A special log-in bonus has also been announced in celebration of these updates and is available starting today. Every day a player logins, they will receive 2,600 gems. The log-in bonus will remain until August 17th.

It’s also worth mentioning the celebration will also influence the game aesthetically. Players will now hear special music and enjoy the special decoration when visiting the Pokémon center in-game.

Pokémon Masters EX is a free-to-play game, developed and published by DeNA, and available right now on Android and iOS devices.

