Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Announced

Ladies and Gentlemen, Generation 9 is coming sooner than expected! During the Pokemon Presents presentation, we were given the first look at Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, the newest games in the long-running and much-loved Pokemon series!

Coming hot off of the heels of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, fans won’t have to wait very long to get into the new and exciting adventures of the newest games in the series!

Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet – What Do We Know So Far?

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet ended the sizzle reel at the end of the most recent Pokemon Presents, giving us a look at the overworld, Pokemon that are roaming freely in the world, as well as the new starters, which appear to be a Grass Cat, Fire Crocodile/Alligator, and a Water Duckling/Bird sporting a very spiffy hat.

The game looks to take place in a more current day and age than the Olden Times in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and it is currently unknown if any features from that entry will make their way over to the new Generation 9 games.

You can see the creatures out in the wild again, much like in Pokemon Sword & Sheild, and it looks as if Game Freak has taken some of the criticisms of the past to heart, by improving the graphical fidelity of the new Gen 9 games.

Thankfully, gamers and fans will not need to wait very long to get their hands on the newest and most exciting game, as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be releasing worldwide in Late 2022. The last mainline Generation game was released back in 2019, so fans are eager to get their hands on the newest game as soon as possible.

What will come with the new games? It’s hard to say, as they released only a small snippet of what is coming along to the series, a mixed trailer of live-action and in-game footage, but the world should have more information soon!

As well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus was received by critics and fans alike, it was a bit of a shock to see that the newest generation is coming out this quickly after release, but it will be exciting to see what they do with the newest main-line entry to make it exciting for old and new fans alike.

As these games appear to be further along in development, we may only have to wait a few more weeks for more information in regards to how they’ll play, where they take place, and more! It was a very exciting morning for fans, but this by far took the cake.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, later this year.