Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles Cards Hit Stores Today

As if Pokémon TCG fans didn’t already have enough stuff to track down during the latest poularity surge, the Sword & Shield – Battle Styles expansion is launching today. This new set of cards adds the Battle Styles gameplay mechanic, inspired by the Sword and Shield games on Nintendo Switch. Collectors and players alike will want to check their local and online retailers if they’re wanting to add the new Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles cards to their collection.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game has seen almost unprecedented levels of interest lately, spurned by Twitch streams of opening packs and increased popularity of the franchise overall. As it’s the 25th anniversary of the entire Pokémon franchise, there have already been a number of new releases for the TCG community, but this latest adds some fresh mechanics players will definitely want to check out.

Battle Styles “consist of Single Strike Style, which delivers powerful, hard-hitting attacks that can Knock Out an opponent in a single blow, and Rapid Strike Style, which uses sneaky, technical attacks that allow a player to attack their opponent when least expected.” A number of cards in this new set include Battle Styles, either for Pokémon, trainers, or energy.

As always, there’s a bunch of ways to buy the latest cards, including packs, special collections, and boxes. In total, here’s what the new Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles set includes.

12 Pokémon V and 16 full-art Pokémon V

Six Pokémon VMAX

19 Trainer cards and six full-art Supporter cards

Two Special Energy cards

Be sure to check your local retailers to see if they have stock available and be ready to refresh a few websites. And you can learn more at the official Pokémon TCG website.