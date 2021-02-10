Game News

Pokémon World Championship Canceled for 2021

Championship canceled due to COVID-19 Concerns

February 10th, 2021 by Joseph Ocasio

The 2021 Pokémon World Championships won’t be happening in 2021 due to concerns regarding the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. The Pokémon Company released an official statement on the official Pokémon website that reads as follows:

“The safety and well-being of our competitors, organizers, employees, local communities, and partners continues to be our top priority and is the primary consideration with every decision we make. After careful review and pursuant to guidance set forth by local, regional, and national health authorities, as well as the World Health Organization, Public Health England, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we have made the difficult decision to move out the next Pokémon World Championships to 2022.” Next year’s event will take place in London, where the 2021 Championship was to be held.

Additionally, All players invited to the 2021 competition will be invited back to next year’s event. Those who wish to compete in a Pokémon competition sooner will have to participate in an online event, such as the Play! Pokémon Team Challenge and Pokémon Players Cup. The latter will take place sometime in June.

As for next year’s event, The Pokémon Company will be “looks forward to an expanded celebration for Pokémon next year.”

