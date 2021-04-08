Possible WWE 2K22 Reveal Coming At WrestleMania 37

2K Games has been very quiet regarding anything about WWE 2K22 lately. Well their silence is about to change with WrestleMania 37 on this weekend.

The official WWE 2K Twitter page revealed a teaser trailer teasing some sort of video game announcement at WrestleMania 37. Everyone expects the announcement to be about the aforementioned WWE 2K22 video game.

The new WWE video game should be released in Fall 2021 since WWE 2K21 was cancelled last year. The reason 2K21 was cancelled last year was thanks to the abysmal release of WWE 2K20 in late 2019.

WWE 2K20 launched with a lot of bugs and glitches. Not to mention the game was one of the worst reviewed WWE video games in recent memory. Reviewers and fans both hated that game compared to earlier releases.

2K Games did release WWE 2K Battlegrounds last year, although that game didn’t really set the world on fire. The spinoff game just came and went without making a big impact.

Anyway, WrestleMania 37 happens on April 10th and April 11th starting at 8E/5p. It will feature a stacked card that includes Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan and Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair and more!

Hopefully the new WWE 2K game can get the franchise back on track.