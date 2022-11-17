PSA: Now Drill Charges Can Kill Shield Users in Modern Warfare 2

Shields are a controversial tool in any Call of Duty player’s arsenal, and you can always find someone abusing this difficult-to-master strategy. When faced with a Shield user, players prefer to quit a match rather than go against someone using this frowned-upon equipment. Now every player has a different way to deal with this annoying equipment which has been the reason why many players rage quit throughout their Modern Warfare 2 sessions.

According to a Reddit post on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit, players can now deal with Shield users differently. According to the screenshot taken by the user, Drill Charges can kill Shield users. The screenshot came from the official Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.10 Patch Notes, so the statement comes directly from the developers.

Many Reddit players claim that even though they get the stuck notification when they use Drill Chargers against enemy Shield users, sometimes they do not get the kill. Sadly, across the Reddit post, many players agreed with this statement, and a player even said that switching to its knife after being stuck with a Drill Charge made him survive the blast.

Some players have claimed success when using the Drill Charge against Shield users, but it sounds like the developers still have some work to do if they want players to rely on this new strategy against some of the most infuriating players in Call of Duty. All players can do right now is wait for the next patch that addresses these mistakes.

Using the Drill Charge would be a great alternative to running away or throwing perfectly timed grenades to deal with Shield users. The developers are moving towards balance with this meaningful change that will make Shield users think twice before equipping the annoying weapon.

This is not only good news for Modern Warfare 2 players, but Warzone and DMZ fans will also enjoy this tweak to the game’s weaponry. Modern Warfare 2’s Season One also brought a new assault rifle, so if you have not unlocked it yet, we will show you how to unlock the M13B.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022