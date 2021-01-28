PSO2: New Genesis New Gameplay From the CBT

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is speeding things up, as the first Closed Beta Test is ongoing, with lots of new gameplay shown and new game features. The new engine completely makes PSO2 looking like a new game.

Central City was shown in much more detail than before, showcasing the beautiful environment we will all experience in-game, and most likely spend huge amounts of time while we are trying out different cosmetics, and open world combat was highlighted as well.

Character customization is on a whole different level, simply taking the already extremely detailed one from PSO2 main game, cranking it up even further. The amount of freedom they give us is also expanded, as we will now have more accessory slots to work with. I don’t even want to imagine the amount of crazy setups players will find for their characters. Or actually, do I?..

Additional traversal options were also shown, showing how much easier will be to go from place to place, leading us to faster battles. If you consider that New Genesis will run in parallel with PSO2, it’s mind-blowing how they managed to succeed on offering so much fidelity in the game. Check their official showcase video to see for yourself everything in detail, and get excited as much as I am, since New Genesis is one of the most anticipated entries of the year for me.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is set to release on Xbox and PC, with Japan having a PS4 and Nintendo Switch launch as well.