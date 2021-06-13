Psychonauts-2-Gets-Late-Summer-Release-Date

Psychonauts was a cult classic when it released back in 2005, though it seemed like it was just going to be a standalone title for a long time. Tim Schafer and Double Fine Productions were never satisfied with that though, which finally led to the announcement of a sequel 10 years later. It has now been six years since then, but we finally have a set release date for Psychonauts 2.

Double Fine was acquired in the last few years by Xbox Game Studios as a first party studio, so it was no big surprise to see Psychonauts 2 get shown off during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase today ahead of the start of E3.

A new trailer was shown off for the game during the showcase with some new content, but the big reveal came at the very end where it was revealed that Psychonauts 2 will be releasing on August 25.

When Psychonauts 2 releases on August 25, it will not only be coming to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, but also other platforms including PS4 and PC. This is due to the game previously being announced for those platforms before the acquisition of Double Fine by Xbox Game Studios.

Like the other first party Xbox Game Studios releases, Psychonauts 2 will also be on Game Pass at launch on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, so you will be able to try it out as long as you have a subscription.