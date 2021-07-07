Red Dead Online: Blood Money Update is All About PvE, Coming July 13th

Red Dead Online is finally receiving its much anticipated summer update, Blood Money. The free update will provide the online counterpart of Red Dead Redemption 2 a long overdue injection of PvE content, namely a new set of missions called Crimes.

Crimes are quests offered up by Guido Martelli, the underboss and right hand of Angelo Bronte. The new questline will involve collecting a valuable new resource called Capitale. The tasks can be carried out solo or players can posse up for extra help.

Acquiring Capitale will lead to another new addition: Opportunities. Opportunities are more involved missions aimed at squaring off against a rising Lemoyne senator to put an end to the disruptions impacting Bronte’s operations. Rockstar’s outline is as follows:

“Each Opportunity can reveal various approaches to the task at hand — listen into nearby conversations or look out for important targets to uncover new paths to completion and weaken this politician’s position by bringing each of the three Jewels of the West to Martelli.”

Only one Opportunity will be available with the launch of Blood Money. Two more are coming at a later, unspecified date. Rockstar is playing coy, stating that the next two Opportunities “will unveil themselves in time.”

That’s not all that’s joining the Blood Money update, however. The Quick Draw Club offers up a new type of season pass. It is described as a series of four rapid-fire passes. Each pass will cost 25 Gold Bars, which can be earned back in total by completing a given pass. To kick things off, Dutch’s outfit, the Redcliff, will be up for grabs through the Quick Draw Club. Furthermore, anyone who purchases all four passes (for a total of 100 Gold Bars) will receive the Halloween Pass 2 for free upon its release.

Lastly, Red Dead Online will be given a boost on PC when the Blood Money update hits, thanks to the implementation of Nvidia’s DLSS. Those rocking an RTX GPU will be able to take advantage of the new DLSS support in both Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Online is now available via Red Dead Redemption 2 or standalone purchase on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.