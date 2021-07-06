Red Dead Redemption 2 Coming to PlayStation Now Subscription

You will be able to play Red Dead Redemption 2 again via subscription tomorrow, but only on PlayStation consoles. The game in question arrives on PlayStation Now along with the hit games Nioh 2 and Judgement, as well as some less popular titles.



This is not the first time that Read Dead Redemption 2 has been offered as a part of a subscription. It was available via the Xbox Game Pass for four months last year, and it won’t stay on the PlayStation Now any longer. The game will be available in the PS Now catalog until November 1, 2021, ie four months. With a catch that it will not be streamable like other games, but will have to be downloaded to the console. So PS Snow subscribers on the PC won’t be able to play the game.

Nioh 2 (PS4 version) is also coming to PlayStation Now, and the detective adventure game Judgement (also in PS4 version) will be available by October 4th. God of War is also back – this time permanently (at least it seems like it). This means that if you have a fast enough connection, you can stream God of War to your PC in 1080p resolution.

It is also interesting that half a month after the release on the PlayStation Store, a new game arrives – Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Considering that it went badly with both the critics and the players, SEGA is probably trying to save the situation this way.

Reminder : PlayStation Now isn’t available in all countries and regions but you can always use a VPN if you are really interested in it but can’t wait for the official support. Right now the service is supported in Europe (including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), North America (Canada and the United States), as well as Japan.