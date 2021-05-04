Resident Evil Village – Release Time, How To Pre-Load and Install

The next chapter in the Resident Evil franchise is upon us with Resident Evil Village due out on May 7th, 2021. What could be one of the biggest releases of 2021, Resident Evil Village will dive back into the world of Ethan Winters. While there is currently a demo for Resident Evil Village that you can play on different platforms the whole thing is just a few days away. For those that want to be able to play Resident Evil Village early and as soon as possible we’ve got the release time, pre-loads, and how to install the game so you can do that.

To be able to preload Resident Evil Village you will need to make sure that you’ve purchased it first. For pre-loading obviously you’ll want to pick a digital storefront. The game is currently available on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, and via Stadia.

Resident Evil Village Pre-load Dates

Xbox – Available Now

PlayStation – 5.5.21

Steam – Hasn’t been announced yet

Stadia – Not required

Once you’ve preordered you can then pre-load the game onto your hard drive and have it available as soon as the game releases on May 7th. This exact unlock time varies from game to game. While some unlock exactly at midnight on the day of release, others unlock at different times. Right now it is not known the exact time of the Resident Evil pre-load unlock. Once you’ve pre-loaded the game there’s nothing much else to do but what for it to be unlocked. Since it is an encrypted version of the game you can’t do anything with it until the release day.

If you’re still on the fence for Resident Evil Village there’s a demo that can be played on all platforms ahead of the May 7th release of the game.