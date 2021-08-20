Game News

Roblox Celebrates Two Milestones

Both directly related to its popularity and community

August 19th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Roblox

Roblox Corporation’s Roblox celebrated not one, but two milestones this week. 

The first one was pointed out by Bloxy News, a Twitter profile mainly focused on news and other information regarding Roblox, in which they pointed out that, according to the company’s Q2 2021 report, released earlier this week, for the first time in years, according to Bloxy News’ report, more than 50% of the game’s current player base is composed of players who are 13 years old or older.

You can check out Bloxy News tweet in which they point out the fact, below: 

The second milestone came straight from the platform’s official Twitter, which revealed that the profile reached the insane mark of 3 million total followers, showcasing its success once more.

You can check out the official post below, in which the platform’s developers highlighted and thanked the support of the community as well as their importance in reaching this new milestone.

Roblox was first released in 2006 for PC and later received versions for other platforms. It also presents players with many free items every month, making sure that all the users are able to enjoy and create.

You can check out  Roblox’s official description below, courtesy of its product page on the Microsoft Store:

”Roblox is the ultimate virtual universe that lets you create, share experiences with friends, and be anything you can imagine. Join millions of people and discover an infinite variety of immersive experiences created by a global community!

You can try out Roblox right now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PCs, and on mobile devices – Android and IOS.

- This article was updated on August 19th, 2021

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy