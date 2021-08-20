Roblox Celebrates Two Milestones

Roblox Corporation’s Roblox celebrated not one, but two milestones this week.

The first one was pointed out by Bloxy News, a Twitter profile mainly focused on news and other information regarding Roblox, in which they pointed out that, according to the company’s Q2 2021 report, released earlier this week, for the first time in years, according to Bloxy News’ report, more than 50% of the game’s current player base is composed of players who are 13 years old or older.

You can check out Bloxy News tweet in which they point out the fact, below:

As of Q2 2021, over 50% of the Roblox user-base are 13 years of age or older. This means that, for the first time in years, there are more users 13+ than <13. — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) August 17, 2021

The second milestone came straight from the platform’s official Twitter, which revealed that the profile reached the insane mark of 3 million total followers, showcasing its success once more.

You can check out the official post below, in which the platform’s developers highlighted and thanked the support of the community as well as their importance in reaching this new milestone.

Yet another milestone that wouldn’t be possible without our amazing community. Thank you so much for helping us hit 3 Million followers on Twitter! #MillionsofExperiences pic.twitter.com/xbmsUYS5WJ — Roblox (@Roblox) August 16, 2021

Roblox was first released in 2006 for PC and later received versions for other platforms. It also presents players with many free items every month, making sure that all the users are able to enjoy and create.

You can check out Roblox’s official description below, courtesy of its product page on the Microsoft Store:

”Roblox is the ultimate virtual universe that lets you create, share experiences with friends, and be anything you can imagine. Join millions of people and discover an infinite variety of immersive experiences created by a global community!

You can try out Roblox right now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PCs, and on mobile devices – Android and IOS.

- This article was updated on August 19th, 2021