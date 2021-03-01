Roblox Promo Codes List (March 2021) – Free Clothes and Items

Character customization is a huge part of Roblox. Everyone wants to look their best, but not everyone wants to pay Robux for some new clothes. Thankfully, there are a ton of Roblox promo codes that give you free clothes and items. There have been a lot of Roblox promo codes over the past few years and some of them have understandably expired, but there is still a surprising amount of active and working codes left. These are all the working Roblox promo codes out there as of March 2021.
Roblox Promo Codes (Working March 2021)
These are all the active working Roblox promo codes as of March 2021:
- Arctic Ninja Cat Hat – RIHAPPYCAT2021
- Spider Cola – SPIDERCOLA
- The Bird Says – TWEETROBLOX
- Crystalline Companion (Island of Move) – WorldAlive
- Kinetic Staff (Island of Move) – DIY
- Build it Backpack (Island of Move) – SettingTheStage
- Hustle Hat (Island of Move) – StrikeAPose
- Cardio Cans (Island of Move) – VictoryLap
- Speedy Shades (Island of Move) – GetMoving
If any of these promo codes are not working, please let us know and we will update this article accordingly. You can redeem these codes here.
Free Roblox Items
There are also a handful of free Roblox clothes and items you can earn simply by playing certain games. Here’s a list of all the games that give you free Roblox items:
- Happy New Year Ox – Click “Get” on Item Page
- Bombastic Bling – Beat Robloxian High School
- Applaud Emote – Click “Get” on Item Page
- Mys7erious Book – Enter Ready Player Two Hub
- Ready Player Two Shirt – Enter Ready Player Two Hub
- Russo’s Sword of Truth – Beat Build a Boat for Treasure
- Crown of Madness – Beat Piggy
- Sabrina’s Sword of Healing – Beat Piggy
- DJ’s Sword of Agility – Beat RoBeats!
- RB Battle Pack – Click “Get” on Item Page
- RB Battles Archer Pack – Click “Get” on Item Page
- Old Town Cowboy Hat – Click “Get” on Item Page
- Shield of the Sentinel – Play Beat the Scammers! and answer 10 questions correctly
Expired Roblox Promo Codes
These promo codes are no longer working.
- ROSSMANNHAT2020: Redeem code for a Chilly Winter Wizard Hat
- BIHOOD2020: Redeem code for an Arctic Blue Fuzzy Tiger Hood
- ROBLOXTIKTOK: Redeem code for a Red Panda Party Pet
- WALMARTMXTAIL2020: Redeem code for a Wintery Peacock Tail
- SMYTHSHEADPHONES2020: Redeem code for a free Gnarly Triangle Headphones
- AMAZONNARWHAL2020: Redeem code for a Dapper Narwhal Shoulder Pal
- TARGETFOX2020: Redeem code for a Fiery Fox Shoulder Pal
- ARGOSWINGS2020: Redeem code for a Topaz Hummingbird Wings
- DRRABBITEARS2020: Redeem code for a Royal Winter Rabbit Ears Hat
- TRUASIACAT2020: Redeem code for a White Cat Wizard Hat
- TWEET2MIL: Redeem code for a free Socialsaurus Flex Hat
- SPIRIT2020: Redeem code for a free Spirit Day 2020 Shoulder Friends
- GROWINGTOGETHER14: Redeem code for the Cake Cape
- TOYRUBACKPACK2020: Redeem code to get the Fully Loaded Backpack
- Black Prince Succulent: JOUECLUBHEADPHONES2020
- Teal Techno Rabbit: TOYRUHEADPHONES2020
- Golden Football: 100YEARSOFNFL
- Hashtag No Filter: BEARYSTYLISH
- Hyper HoverHeart: FLOATINGFAVORITE
- Shutter Flyers: THISFLEWUP
- Highlights Hood: FASHIONFOX
- Spiky Creepy Shades: SMYTHSSHADES2019
- Coffin BatPack: GAMESTOPBATPACK2019
- Fall Shoulder Owl Pal: TARGETOWLPAL2019
- Glorious Pharaoh of the Sun: GAMESTOPPRO2019
- Firestripe Fedora: HAPPY2019ROBLOX
- Neapolitan Crown: BARNESNOBLEGAMEON19
- Liverpool FC Scarf: LIVERPOOLSCARVESUP
- Flayed Rats: FEEDINGTIME
- Eleven’s Mall Outfit: STARCOURTMALLSTYLE
- Mike’s Bike: RETROCRUISER
- Dustin’s Camp Know Where Cap: HAPPYCAMPER
- Super Social Shades: ROBLOXSTRONG
- Showtime Bloxy Popcorn Hat: $ILOVETHEBLOXYS$
- Bejeweled Aqua Cap: KINGOFTHESEAS
- Neon Blue Tie EBGAMESBLACKFRIDAY
- Jurassic World Sunglasses: JURASSICWORLD
- IOI Helmet: FINDTHEKEYS
- Playful Red Dino: ONEMILLIONCLUB!
- Vulture’s Mask: SPIDERMANONROBLOX
- Mothra Wings: MOTHRAUNLEASHED
- Hovering Heart: ROBLOXIG500K
- Shades of the Blue Bird Following: ROBLOXROCKS500K
- Visor of the Blue Bird Following: WEAREROBLOX300!
- 12th Birthday Cake Hat: !HAPPY12BIRTHDAYROBLOX!
- Violet Hood of the Ages: 200kTWITCH
- Full Metal Top Hat: TARGET2018
- 24k Gold Headphones: GOLDENHEADPHONES2017
- 150K Summer Shades: COOL4SUMMER
- Nickelodeon Slime Wings: KCASLIME
- Next Level MLG Headphones: MLGRDC
- Next Level Future Visor: KEEPIT100
- Transylvanian Cape: HOTELT2
- Bloxikin #36: Livestreamin’ Lizard: ROADTO100KAY!
- 75K Super Swoop: 75KSWOOP
- Southwest Straw Fedora: SXSW2015
- Next Level Blue Headphones: HEADPHONES2
- 50k Space ‘Hawk: SPACESTYLE
- This article was updated on:March 2nd, 2021