Roblox Anime Fighters Codes List – Working Codes for December 2021

New codes added regularly

December 11th, 2021 by Noah Hunter

anime-fighter-simulator-codes-2-1280x720

Anime Fighters is one of Roblox’s most popular offerings, featuring many very prominent anime characters going up against one another in battle. Players can use popular anime characters and level them up, then face each other in battle and attack using familiar attacks and weapons. The game has been released for quite some time, and its popularity does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. With a game so large, many codes are given out across Twitter and other platforms to give all players a chance to claim extra items that can help them in the game itself. Below, you can find all of the working codes for Anime Fighters in the current month.

Working Codes for the Current Month

  • SlimeyIsland – Free Boost
  • ThanksGiving – Redeem for free Boost
  • AlchemyLand – Redeem for Luck and Yen Boosts
  • 1MilFaves – Redeem for Yen and XP Boosts
  • Thanks600k – Redeem for free Boost
  • LuckIsland – Redeem for free Boost

How to Claim Codes

To claim these codes and get the boosts for Anime Fighters, players must redeem them first in-game, which is super easy to do! The steps to claim these codes are as follows:

  • Launch Roblox and open Anime Fighters.
  • When in-game, click the Twitter icon.
  • Input each code and claim your reward!

It is really that easy! All codes will be inputted through the Twitter icon, and just like that players can start to use the brand new boosts and luck gained from the special code for Anime Fighters. Players will see a pop-up on-screen telling them if the code is valid or not, which will begin the effect immediately if so.

Be sure to check out all of our other Roblox Guides for all the latest codes for each month! Roblox is available across PC, Mobile, and Xbox.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2021

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Roblox Arsenal Codes (December 2021)
Are you looking for some Roblox Arsenal codes? If you are still looking for codes, then your search stops here...
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox all star tower defense codes cover Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes (December 2021)
All the latest codes for your character!
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (December 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Score sweet in-game rewards with these codes.
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox how to make oz potion official cover image. Roblox Wacky Wizards: How to Make Oz Potion and Become Oz
You're a wizard now!
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Roblox Promo Codes List (December 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO – How to Beat Giovanni (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO How to Beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy