Roblox Anime Fighters Codes List – Working Codes for December 2021

Anime Fighters is one of Roblox’s most popular offerings, featuring many very prominent anime characters going up against one another in battle. Players can use popular anime characters and level them up, then face each other in battle and attack using familiar attacks and weapons. The game has been released for quite some time, and its popularity does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. With a game so large, many codes are given out across Twitter and other platforms to give all players a chance to claim extra items that can help them in the game itself. Below, you can find all of the working codes for Anime Fighters in the current month.

Working Codes for the Current Month

SlimeyIsland – Free Boost

– Free Boost ThanksGiving – Redeem for free Boost

– Redeem for free Boost AlchemyLand – Redeem for Luck and Yen Boosts

– Redeem for Luck and Yen Boosts 1MilFaves – Redeem for Yen and XP Boosts

– Redeem for Yen and XP Boosts Thanks600k – Redeem for free Boost

– Redeem for free Boost LuckIsland – Redeem for free Boost

How to Claim Codes

To claim these codes and get the boosts for Anime Fighters, players must redeem them first in-game, which is super easy to do! The steps to claim these codes are as follows:

Launch Roblox and open Anime Fighters.

When in-game, click the Twitter icon.

Input each code and claim your reward!

It is really that easy! All codes will be inputted through the Twitter icon, and just like that players can start to use the brand new boosts and luck gained from the special code for Anime Fighters. Players will see a pop-up on-screen telling them if the code is valid or not, which will begin the effect immediately if so.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2021