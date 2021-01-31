How to Redeem Roblox Promo Codes

Roblox Promo Codes can be redeemed for in-game items and can be earned during things like events and giveaways. When you get a code for Roblox you will need to redeem it to get your items. Roblox Promo Codes can be redeemed on the Roblox website. There you can see whether a code is valid or invalid and examine it in your inventory. In this guide, we’ll explain exactly where to go so that you quickly redeem Roblox promo codes for in-game items.

Step 1 – Go to the Roblox Website

Head over to the roblox.com website and you will be able to go to a code redemption page. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you see a page like in the image above. It should explain information about Roblox promo codes, Roblox promo code giveaways or promotional codes from Roblox events. Keep an eye out for the box which says: “Enter Your Code”.

Step 2 – Enter the Roblox Promo Code

If you see the page like in the image above the promo code has been accepted and the items can be found in your inventory.

You might see a red message with a thumbsdown. That means the code is invalid. You’ll want to make sure that you typed in the code correctly and try it again. If it doesn’t work, either the code is wrong or it’s expired. Sometimes codes can only be used for a limited amount of time so the longer that you wait to redeem it the more likely it is that the code no longer works.

If you saw the green thumbs up for the working Roblox promo codes you will be able to find your item in the Roblox inventory menu. This menu can be found on the left hand side of your Roblox account menu.

Step 3 – The item will be added to your Roblox account

You can find the items that have been added to your account by simply clicking on the Inventory tab on the left hand side of the screen for laptops and PC. On mobile you’ll need to open the slide out menu and then select inventory. From there you’ll need to select the correct category to examine your new Roblox promo items.

Things to remember about Roblox promo codes

Codes can expire – If a code is expired you will see the red thumbs down. That means that nothing has been added to your account. If you see the red thumbs down make sure that you entered the code correctly and try again. If it doesn’t work after you’ve made sure it’s correct it might be that the code has expired or is no longer valid.