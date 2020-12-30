Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2021) – Free Clothes and Items

Character customization is a huge part of Roblox. Everyone wants to look their best, but not everyone wants to pay Robux for some new clothes. Thankfully, there are a ton of Roblox promo codes that give you free clothes and items. There have been a lot of Roblox promo codes over the past few years and some of them have understandably expired, but there is still a surprising amount of active and working codes left. These are all the working Roblox promo codes out there as of January 2021.
Roblox Promo Codes (Working January 2021)
These are all the active working Roblox promo codes as of January 2021:
- Chilly Winter Wizard Hat – ROSSMANNHAT2020
- Arctic Blue Fuzzy Tiger Hood – BIHOOD2020
- Wintery Peacock Tail – WALMARTMXTAIL2020
- Fiery Fox Shoulder Pal – TARGETFOX2020
- Topaz Hummingbird Wings – ARGOSWINGS2020
- Dapper Narwhal Shoulder Pal – AMAZONNARWHAL2020
- Gnarly Triangle Headphones – SMYTHSHEADPHONES2020
- Crystalline Companion – WorldAlive
- Kinetic Staff – DIY
- Build it Backpack – SettingTheStage
- Hustle Hat – StrikeAPose
- Cardio Cans – VictoryLap
- Speedy Shades – GetMoving
- Spider Cola – SPIDERCOLA
- The Bird Says – TWEETROBLOX
If any of these promo codes are not working, please let us know and we will update this article accordingly. You can redeem these codes here.
Free Roblox Items
There are also a handful of free Roblox clothes and items you can earn simply by playing certain games. Here’s a list of all the games that give you free Roblox items:
- Bombastic Bling – Beat Robloxian High School
- Applaud Emote – Click “Get” on Item Page
- Mys7erious Book – Enter Ready Player Two Hub
- Ready Player Two Shirt – Enter Ready Player Two Hub
- Russo’s Sword of Truth – Beat Build a Boat for Treasure
- Crown of Madness – Beat Piggy
- Sabrina’s Sword of Healing – Beat Piggy
- DJ’s Sword of Agility – Beat RoBeats!
- RB Battle Pack – Click “Get” on Item Page
- RB Battles Archer Pack – Click “Get” on Item Page
- Old Town Cowboy Hat – Click “Get” on Item Page
- Shield of the Sentinel – Play Beat the Scammers! and answer 10 questions correctly
Prime Gaming Roblox Rewards
If you have an Amazon Prime membership, then you can get free Roblox clothes and items thanks to Prime Gaming. These started being released in August, and there are many more on the way. These items are exclusively available through Prime Gaming so you can’t get them anywhere else.
Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, and mobile devices.
- This article was updated on:December 31st, 2020