Rogue Company: Season 3 Patch Notes

Rogue Company has just kicked off its third season, named the Kyoto Job. With the start of each new season, there’s always some particular theme that goes alongside it. Last season’s theme revolved around this ongoing “Rogues versus Justicar” plot, introducing Mack, one of the new characters in the game. Ronin ended up being arrested by Mack, thus leading to her Battle Pass-exclusive skin in the game.
This season— the Kyoto Job— has much more of a theme than a narrative this time around. Everything is much more culturally inspired by Japan, given the inclusion of the new map. The new battle pass is also live, sporting 50 new rewards like character skins, weapon wraps, emotes, Rogue Bucks, account boosters, profile titles, and profile icons. You can opt to buy the standard edition for 1,000 Rogue Bucks or the boosted Elite Bundle for 2,000. The Elite Bundle starts you off with 15 instantly unlocked tiers in the pass.
Here are the patch notes below:
Ranked Season Three
With each new battle pass season comes a new season for competitive players to test their skills in ranked matchmaking. See the full patch notes below to find out how to start.
New map: Palace
Rogue Bios
This is a feature that was mostly never expanded upon in-game despite there being a greyed-out option for it. It’s just a small blurb about each character for now, so hopefully more will be added in the future.
Buy Screen
This is just a UI improvement.
New Buy One, Get One System
Weapons
Pistols
Executioner
- Level 2 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy and reduces recoil
Spitfire
- Level 2 Upgrade: Suppresses firing and reduces reticle bloom
P12K
- Level 1 Upgrade: Increases hipfire accuracy and reduces reticle bloom
LW6 Revolver
- Level 1 Upgrade: Headshot damage increased from 60 to 65
- Level 2 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy
A3 Salvo
- Level 2 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy
Warrant
- Level 2 Upgrade: Improves damage range and further reduces accuracy bloom
SMGs
D40-C
- Further increases hipfire accuracy
- Level 3 Upgrade: Reduces recoil and increases reload speed
SL-C
- Level 2 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy and removes jump penalty
- Level 3 Upgrade: Suppresses firing and reduces reticle bloom
LMP-X
- Level 2 Upgrade: Increases damage range and increases movement speed while aiming
- Level 3 Upgrade: Improves accuracy and reduces recoil
24S
- Improved damage falloff
- Level 1 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy
- Level 2 Upgrade: Increases damage range and removes jump inaccuracy
- Level 3 Upgrade: Increases magazine size (to 40) and reduces recoil
Knight
- Level 1 Upgrade: Fire rate increased to 8.5
- Level 2 Upgrade: Reduces recoil & increases hipfire accuracy
Objection
- Level 2 Upgrade: Increases reload speed and removes jump inaccuracy penalty
Assault Rifles
KA30
- Level 1 Upgrade: Increases magazine size and reduces reticle bloom
- Level 2 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy and reduces recoil
- Level 3 Upgrade: Increases damage range and ready your weapon faster after sprinting
HRM-30KS
- Level 1 Upgrade: Increases damage range and bullets now pierce through enemies
- Level 2 Upgrade: Increases hipfire accuracy and reduces reticle bloom
- Level 3 Upgrade: Suppresses firing and reduces recoil
MLX Mark 4
- Level 1 Upgrade: Increases magazine size and ready your weapon faster after sprinting
- Level 3 Upgrade: Increases damage range and suppresses firing
Sahara
- Level 1 Upgrade: Magazine size increased to 35
- Level 2 Upgrade: Further reduces reticle bloom and reload time
- Level 3 Upgrade: Increases damage range and reduces recoil
Nightshade
- Level 2 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy and reduces reticle bloom
Riptide
- Level 1 Upgrade: Increases magazine size and hipfire accuracy
- Level 3 Upgrade: Reduces recoil and ready your weapon faster after sprinting
DMRs
Devotion
- Level 1 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy
- Level 3 Upgrade: Increases fire rate to 2.5
Mamba
- Level 1 Upgrade: Increases magazine size and reduces reticle bloom
- Level 2 Upgrade: Reduces recoil and further increases hipfire accuracy
- Level 3 Upgrade: Increases damage range and increases movement speed while aiming
D3D-i
- Level 1 Upgrade: Increases magazine size and bullets now pierce through enemies
- Level 2 Upgrade: Increases hipfire accuracy and reduces reticle bloom
- Level 3 Upgrade: Suppresses firing and further reduces recoil
Arren L2-12
- Level 1 Upgrade: Increases magazine size and further improves reload speed
- Level 2 Upgrade: Reduces recoil and further increases hipfire accuracy
MX-R
- Level 2 Upgrade: Increases damage range and hipfire accuracy
- Level 3 Upgrade: Suppresses firing and reduces recoil
Shotguns
Arbitrator
- Damage falloff significantly reduced
- Level 1 Upgrade: Increases fire rate to 3.0
- Level 2 Upgrade: Improved hipfire accuracy and reduced recoil
Striker 8×10
- Damage falloff significantly reduced
- Level 1 Upgrade: Damage increased from 64 to 72
- Level 2 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy
- Level 3 Upgrade: Increases magazine size and bullets pierce through enemies
SKL-6
- Level 3 Upgrade: Increases fire rate to 0.4
S12 Tactical
- Level 2 Upgrade: Increases hipfire accuracy & reduces reticle bloom
- Level 3 Upgrade: Increases fire rate to 0.333
- Now has the correct amount of reserve ammunition
LMGs
MLX MAW
- Level 1 Upgrade: Increases magazine size and further increases movement speed while aiming
- Level 3 Upgrade: Reduces recoil and reticle bloom
- Now has the correct amount of reserve ammunition
Conviction
- Level 2 Upgrade: Increases the rate you gain accuracy while firing & bullets now pierce through enemies
- Level 3 Upgrade: Increases damage range and further increases reload speed
Sniper Rifles
LR15 Fullbody
- Now has the correct amount of reserve ammunition
Tyr
- Level 1 Upgrade: Increases scope speed and movement speed while aiming.
- Level 2 Upgrade: Significantly increases reload speed and increases fire rate
- Level 3 Upgrade: Nullifies damage falloff and increases headshot damage
Rogues
Fixer
- Ability duration reduced from 12 to 6 seconds
Dallas
- Changed Primary Weapon from HRM-30KS to Riptide
Gadgets
Flashbang
- Reduced radius
- Duration reduced by 0.5 seconds
Incendiary Grenade
- Redesigned to deploy a single, circular patch of flame
Game Modes
- Friendly fire damage reduced from 75% to 10% in all non-ranked queues
King of the Hill
- $500 global cash drops added
- Favelas soccer field point increased in size. Silo point moved.
Demolition
- The number of rounds changed from 15 to 11
- Starting cash changed from $5,000 to $13,000
Ranked Demolition
- Breach added to the rotation
Custom Games
- Palace added to the map list
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players would not remain crouched if auto-sprint was enabled
- Fixed an issue where two voice lines would be played after selecting a Rogue
- Fixed an issue where players could get to unintended locations
- Fixed an issue where Gl1tch could not disrupt Saint’s Medic Drone
- Fixed an issue that made Night Sky Dahlia appear very light on Nintendo Switch
- Fixed an issue where the upgraded Incendiary Grenade caused an invisible area of damage
- Fixed an issue where players with the perk “Resupply” would not receive an additional adrenaline shot when picking up a supply crate.
Fixed an issue where played names would appear as “Loading…”
This is an overall great update, adding some much needed polish to the game. The biggest takeaway from the patch is that Demolition had its rounds cut by a significant amount. It’s the only tactical game mode in the game, ever since the controversial removal of Extraction mode.
If you’re on PlayStation or Xbox, be on the look out for the console-exclusive Season 3 perk packs. The packs include Lancer, a blue or green skin depending on what console you’re on, and 20,000 Season Pass XP.
You can check out the full patch notes listed here. Rogue Company and its third season are out now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.