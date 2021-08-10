Rogue Company: Season 3 Patch Notes

Rogue Company has just kicked off its third season, named the Kyoto Job. With the start of each new season, there’s always some particular theme that goes alongside it. Last season’s theme revolved around this ongoing “Rogues versus Justicar” plot, introducing Mack, one of the new characters in the game. Ronin ended up being arrested by Mack, thus leading to her Battle Pass-exclusive skin in the game.

This season— the Kyoto Job— has much more of a theme than a narrative this time around. Everything is much more culturally inspired by Japan, given the inclusion of the new map. The new battle pass is also live, sporting 50 new rewards like character skins, weapon wraps, emotes, Rogue Bucks, account boosters, profile titles, and profile icons. You can opt to buy the standard edition for 1,000 Rogue Bucks or the boosted Elite Bundle for 2,000. The Elite Bundle starts you off with 15 instantly unlocked tiers in the pass.

Here are the patch notes below:

Ranked Season Three

With each new battle pass season comes a new season for competitive players to test their skills in ranked matchmaking. See the full patch notes below to find out how to start.

New map: Palace

Rogue Bios

This is a feature that was mostly never expanded upon in-game despite there being a greyed-out option for it. It’s just a small blurb about each character for now, so hopefully more will be added in the future.

Buy Screen

This is just a UI improvement.

New Buy One, Get One System

Weapons

Pistols

Executioner

Level 2 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy and reduces recoil

Spitfire

Level 2 Upgrade: Suppresses firing and reduces reticle bloom

P12K

Level 1 Upgrade: Increases hipfire accuracy and reduces reticle bloom

LW6 Revolver

Level 1 Upgrade: Headshot damage increased from 60 to 65

Level 2 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy

A3 Salvo

Level 2 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy

Warrant

Level 2 Upgrade: Improves damage range and further reduces accuracy bloom

SMGs

D40-C

Further increases hipfire accuracy

Level 3 Upgrade: Reduces recoil and increases reload speed

SL-C

Level 2 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy and removes jump penalty

Level 3 Upgrade: Suppresses firing and reduces reticle bloom

LMP-X

Level 2 Upgrade: Increases damage range and increases movement speed while aiming

Level 3 Upgrade: Improves accuracy and reduces recoil

24S

Improved damage falloff

Level 1 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy

Level 2 Upgrade: Increases damage range and removes jump inaccuracy

Level 3 Upgrade: Increases magazine size (to 40) and reduces recoil

Knight

Level 1 Upgrade: Fire rate increased to 8.5

Level 2 Upgrade: Reduces recoil & increases hipfire accuracy

Objection

Level 2 Upgrade: Increases reload speed and removes jump inaccuracy penalty

Assault Rifles

KA30

Level 1 Upgrade: Increases magazine size and reduces reticle bloom

Level 2 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy and reduces recoil

Level 3 Upgrade: Increases damage range and ready your weapon faster after sprinting

HRM-30KS

Level 1 Upgrade: Increases damage range and bullets now pierce through enemies

Level 2 Upgrade: Increases hipfire accuracy and reduces reticle bloom

Level 3 Upgrade: Suppresses firing and reduces recoil

MLX Mark 4

Level 1 Upgrade: Increases magazine size and ready your weapon faster after sprinting

Level 3 Upgrade: Increases damage range and suppresses firing

Sahara

Level 1 Upgrade: Magazine size increased to 35

Level 2 Upgrade: Further reduces reticle bloom and reload time

Level 3 Upgrade: Increases damage range and reduces recoil

Nightshade

Level 2 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy and reduces reticle bloom

Riptide

Level 1 Upgrade: Increases magazine size and hipfire accuracy

Level 3 Upgrade: Reduces recoil and ready your weapon faster after sprinting

DMRs

Devotion

Level 1 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy

Level 3 Upgrade: Increases fire rate to 2.5

Mamba

Level 1 Upgrade: Increases magazine size and reduces reticle bloom

Level 2 Upgrade: Reduces recoil and further increases hipfire accuracy

Level 3 Upgrade: Increases damage range and increases movement speed while aiming

D3D-i

Level 1 Upgrade: Increases magazine size and bullets now pierce through enemies

Level 2 Upgrade: Increases hipfire accuracy and reduces reticle bloom

Level 3 Upgrade: Suppresses firing and further reduces recoil

Arren L2-12

Level 1 Upgrade: Increases magazine size and further improves reload speed

Level 2 Upgrade: Reduces recoil and further increases hipfire accuracy

MX-R

Level 2 Upgrade: Increases damage range and hipfire accuracy

Level 3 Upgrade: Suppresses firing and reduces recoil

Shotguns

Arbitrator

Damage falloff significantly reduced

Level 1 Upgrade: Increases fire rate to 3.0

Level 2 Upgrade: Improved hipfire accuracy and reduced recoil

Striker 8×10

Damage falloff significantly reduced

Level 1 Upgrade: Damage increased from 64 to 72

Level 2 Upgrade: Further increases hipfire accuracy

Level 3 Upgrade: Increases magazine size and bullets pierce through enemies

SKL-6

Level 3 Upgrade: Increases fire rate to 0.4

S12 Tactical

Level 2 Upgrade: Increases hipfire accuracy & reduces reticle bloom

Level 3 Upgrade: Increases fire rate to 0.333

Now has the correct amount of reserve ammunition

LMGs

MLX MAW

Level 1 Upgrade: Increases magazine size and further increases movement speed while aiming

Level 3 Upgrade: Reduces recoil and reticle bloom

Now has the correct amount of reserve ammunition

Conviction

Level 2 Upgrade: Increases the rate you gain accuracy while firing & bullets now pierce through enemies

Level 3 Upgrade: Increases damage range and further increases reload speed

Sniper Rifles

LR15 Fullbody

Now has the correct amount of reserve ammunition

Tyr

Level 1 Upgrade: Increases scope speed and movement speed while aiming.

Level 2 Upgrade: Significantly increases reload speed and increases fire rate

Level 3 Upgrade: Nullifies damage falloff and increases headshot damage

Rogues

Fixer

Ability duration reduced from 12 to 6 seconds

Dallas

Changed Primary Weapon from HRM-30KS to Riptide

Gadgets

Flashbang

Reduced radius

Duration reduced by 0.5 seconds

Incendiary Grenade

Redesigned to deploy a single, circular patch of flame

Game Modes

Friendly fire damage reduced from 75% to 10% in all non-ranked queues

King of the Hill

$500 global cash drops added

Favelas soccer field point increased in size. Silo point moved.

Demolition

The number of rounds changed from 15 to 11

Starting cash changed from $5,000 to $13,000

Ranked Demolition

Breach added to the rotation

Custom Games

Palace added to the map list

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players would not remain crouched if auto-sprint was enabled

Fixed an issue where two voice lines would be played after selecting a Rogue

Fixed an issue where players could get to unintended locations

Fixed an issue where Gl1tch could not disrupt Saint’s Medic Drone

Fixed an issue that made Night Sky Dahlia appear very light on Nintendo Switch

Fixed an issue where the upgraded Incendiary Grenade caused an invisible area of damage

Fixed an issue where players with the perk “Resupply” would not receive an additional adrenaline shot when picking up a supply crate.

Fixed an issue where played names would appear as “Loading…”

This is an overall great update, adding some much needed polish to the game. The biggest takeaway from the patch is that Demolition had its rounds cut by a significant amount. It’s the only tactical game mode in the game, ever since the controversial removal of Extraction mode.

If you’re on PlayStation or Xbox, be on the look out for the console-exclusive Season 3 perk packs. The packs include Lancer, a blue or green skin depending on what console you’re on, and 20,000 Season Pass XP.

You can check out the full patch notes listed here. Rogue Company and its third season are out now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.