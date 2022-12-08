Rumor: Street Fighter 6’s Release Date Leaks Ahead of The Game Awards

Street Fighter 6 has been on every fan of the beloved franchise that remains one of the few old-school fighting titles with a steady fan base year after year. Street Fighter V launched in 2016, and since then, hundreds of players have been eager to learn more about its upcoming sequel. The developers have been rather silent about its release date, but a recent leak has revealed Street Fighter 6’s release date.

On December 7, a user on the official Resetera website forum shared a screenshot featuring Street Fighter 6’s release date and many more details about the game. According to the screenshot shared by the user, Street Fighter 6 will release on June 22, 2023. The screenshot features the three editions the game will be available in. Also, sharing all the bonuses and cosmetic items that will feature each edition.

Many gaming leakers have been sharing this across Twitter and other social media channels, and many fans of the franchise are thrilled about this unexpected discovery. Many Street Fighter fans were not expecting a leak like this, and some players were waiting for any announcement at The Game Awards on December 8, but leakers got ahead of them.

Street Fighter V received great reviews from sites like Metacritic and IGN, so there is no surprise why players are eager to find out more about the sequel. Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer at NetherRealm Studios, released a statement saying they would not be making any announcements regarding their next games, shocking many fans of the Mortal Kombat and Injustice series.

Mortal Kombat is one of the biggest names in the gaming fighting genre, and without them, announcements from other Franchises like Tekken and Street Fighter will be more than needed this time.

Street Fighter fans should take this leak with a pinch of salt. Many leaks like this have turned out to be just rumors, so do not be surprised if an official statement from Street Fighter’s developers contradicts what was shared in this leak.

All in all, Street Fighter fans should keep an eye on the developer’s handles for further announcements.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022